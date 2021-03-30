STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

World shifts focus to clean energy but China clings to coal

A new report by Ember shows that while most major coal power-heavy economies chose to move away from polluting fuels in 2020, Beijing was unable to do so

Published: 30th March 2021 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

China Flag

China Flag (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Consistent focus on incentivising renewable energy over the past few years has seen India and the world move away from coal-powered electricity value chains, with China remaining the only major economy that saw an increase in coal power during 2020. 

According to energy think tank Ember, India saw a 5% decline in coal power  in 2020, the second consecutive year during which the country reduced coal power contribution. Ember analysts note that most major coal power-heavy economies around the world have been moving away from the polluting fossil fuel. United States (-20%), Japan (-1%) and Korea (-13%) saw a decline in coal power. 

The global average has also moved toward clean fuel sources and away from coal. Helped along by the pandemic, which halted power consumption growth in 2020, wind and solar power increased their share of the pie. Wind and solar power grew 15% globally during the year, while coal saw a record fall of 4% (-346 terawatt-hours or TWh). 

China remains the only major nation that has increased its coal power generation during the year. Despite a large 16% growth in wind and solar (+98 TWh), China’s coal generation rose by 1.7% (+77 TWh). “Despite some progress, China is still struggling to curb its coal generation growth,” said Muyi Yang, senior electricity policy analyst at Ember. “Fast-rising demand for electricity is driving up coal power and emissions,” he added. 

India has fared better in this regard. Coal power fell 5% during 2020 even as solar power generation jumped 27% . “India has started its clean electricity transition”, said Aditya Lolla, senior analyst at Ember, adding, “India now needs to ramp up wind and solar considerably in the next decade to both replace coal and meet rising electricity demand. India has the opportunity to ensure that coal generation doesn’t see a resurgence after the last two years of coal falling.”

While the world average is moving away from coal, emissions remain high, Ember analysts note. Coal, for instance, while seeing a small decline, remained the world’s single largest power source in 2020. Global coal generation was only 0.8% lower in 2020 than in 2015 and gas generation was 11% higher. Despite wind and solar generation doubling since 2015, this has not been sufficient to replace fossil fuels due to rising demand, they say. 

“In Asia, where electricity demand grew quickest, clean electricity was only able to meet part of the rising electricity demand; around half in both China (54%) and India (57%) from 2015 to 2020. Where coal has fallen significantly, including in Europe and the United States, the emission reductions have been partly cancelled out by an increase in fossil gas,” Ember said.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
renewable energy
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Small Is Beautiful: Sparking The Start-Ups Within | Amit Agarwal | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairperson of All India Council for Technical Education. (AICTE Website)
What The NEP Will Mean For An Atmanirbhar India | Anil Sahasrabudhe | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp