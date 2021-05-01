STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Borosil to help kin of employees who died due to Covid-19 with two years' salary

In addition to two year's salary, 'the education of the children of the employee will be paid till graduation in India.' Borosil's statement read.

Published: 01st May 2021

Borosil, is not the lone company to have lost its employees to the virus. (Representational Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

'We have lost four employees to the dreadfull pandemic' read a post shared by Borosil Ltd. on Saturday morning. The message came at a time when India is grappling with a deadly COVID-19 wave.

The glassware company, which was formed on 1962, has decided to give COVID-19 relief for its employees and their family in case the family suffers a loss due to the pandemic.

In a statement shared by Borosil's managing director Shreevar Kheruka, which also names the four team members who lost their life to coronavirus, the company announced that "the family of any employee and their subsidiaries will be given two years of salary in the event on an unfortuante demise owing to COVID-19."

In addition to two year's salary, "the education of the children of the employee will be paid till graduation in India." the LinkedIn post read.

Suffering and grief has entered every Indian's household either directly or indirectly. During such times, a few employers are trying to do their best for their employees. 

The gesture made by Borosil is in 'no comparison to the scale of the loss', as mentioned in the statement. 

Borosil, is not the lone company to have lost its employees to the virus.

Providing a safe, clean and sanitised working environment, and esuring remote working wherever possible should be kept in mind during such a crisis. Mental Health of the employees should also be given due consideration during these tough times.

Given the ambiguity and seriousness of the pandemic, the MD Shreevar Kheruka ended the note with 'this too shall pass and we will emerge into a better tomorrow.'

