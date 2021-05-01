STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

COVID-19: Mastercard donates USD 8.9 million to install 2,000 portable beds in India

This effort is being led by Dr Ash Tewari, Chair of the Department of Urology, and Michael J McCarry, Senior Vice President of Perioperative Services.

Published: 01st May 2021 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

MasterCard

The grant is estimated to help 2.5 million Indians to gain access to healthcare. (Representational Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Leading global payments company Mastercard has donated USD 8.9 million to a New York-based non-profit body, American India Foundation, to install 2,000 portable beds in India, which is reeling from a deadly wave of the COVID-19.

"Mastercard has granted an incredible USD 8.9 million to the AIF COVID-19 Response, to install 2,000 portable beds in India, addressing the immediate healthcare needs of the nation, the AIF announced on Friday.

The grant is estimated to help 2.5 million Indians to gain access to healthcare.

"This is AIF's largest-ever gift, and these funds will be used to procure and place portable hospitals in areas of greatest need across the country, the non-profit body said. Every bed unit will be equipped with ventilator, medical equipment, and other supplies. Each unit can easily be de-constructed or re-purposed as extra space for various community needs, such as extra classrooms," a media release said.

Meanwhile, New Jersey-based Mount Sinai Hospital on Friday announced that on May 3 it will be shipping 25 ventilators, and 100 sleep apnea machines with kits to convert them to ventilators, to hospitals all over India through a chartered plane to Mumbai.

This effort is being led by Dr Ash Tewari, Chair of the Department of Urology, and Michael J McCarry, Senior Vice President of Perioperative Services.

ALSO WATCH:

"Mount Sinai Hospital acquired these ventilators for its own COVID-19 surge last year and we are pleased that now they can be directed to where they can be of more use," a media release said.

The ventilators, resmed oxygen devices and supplies are being split into five pallets to be sent to five public hospitals in Mumbai, Delhi, Kanpur, Kolkata and Bengaluru.

Dr Tewari through his foundation, The Global Prostate Cancer Research Foundation, has also purchased disposable supplies for 100 patients and will also be helping to fund the costs of the air shipping.

India is in the midst of a deadly wave of the COVID-19, with over 4 lakh new infections reported on Saturday, taking the caseload to 1,91,64,969.

The death toll stands at 2,11,853, according to the Health Ministry.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MasterCard COVID 19 in India
India Matters
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Centre to produce oxygen from nitrogen generators at 30 industries
An unregulated crowd during a political rally in West Bengal. (File photo)
Bengal elections 2021: Rallies lead to sharp rise in COVID-19 cases
(For representational purposes) Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bhopal COVID-19 deaths mismatch: Government says 104, crematoriums say 2,557

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Eight COVID-19 patients die at Delhi hospital due to oxygen shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp