Govt directs steel companies to set up 10,000 oxygenated beds for COVID patients

In a tweet, the minister informed about a series of meetings held with leaders of the steel industry from both public and private sectors.

Published: 01st May 2021 05:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

COVID Beds

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government has directed steel companies to set up 10,000 oxygenated beds for treating COVID-19 patients.

While 5,000 beds will be set up by the steel PSUs, another 5,000 will be established by private companies like Tata Steel, JSPL, JSW Steel and AMNS India, Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Friday.

In a tweet, the minister informed about a series of meetings held with leaders of the steel industry from both public and private sectors on stepping up the steel industry's contribution towards fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Steel PSUs @SAILsteel, @RINL_VSP, @nmdclimited, @MOIL_LIMITED are setting up 5000 oxygenated beds for treating Covid-19 patients.

Another 5000 beds with gaseous oxygen to be set up by @TATASteelLtd, @AMNSIndia, @jswsteel and @Jindal_Official taking the total to over 10,000," Pradhan said.

The companies have also been asked to do whatever possible to enhance the supply of liquid medical oxygen from steel plants, including supplying gaseous oxygen directly from plants to hospitals.

State-owned SAIL and RINL and private players like Tata Steel, JSW Steel, JSPL and AMNS India are supplying oxygen to various health facilities across the country.

According to the ministry, steel plants supplied 3,390-tonne medical oxygen to hospitals on Thursday.

