STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Bajaj Group pledges additional support of Rs 200 crore for COVID-19 relief steps

This contribution is in addition to Rs 100 crore donated by the group last year to support the government's fight against the deadly pandemic.

Published: 04th May 2021 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

Bajaj Group chairman Rahul Bajaj

Bajaj Group chairman Rahul Bajaj (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Pune-based Bajaj Group on Tuesday pledged an additional financial support of Rs 200 crore towards COVID-19 response.

The financial support will be utilised to alleviate the immediate on-ground challenges as well as to build capability and resources to tackle a possible third wave, Bajaj group said in a statement.

This contribution is in addition to Rs 100 crore donated by the group last year to support the government's fight against the deadly pandemic.

"Given the severity of the second wave of the pandemic, we pledge an additional financial support of Rs 200 crore towards COVID-19 response," Rahul Bajaj, chairman emeritus, Bajaj Group said in the statement.

Recently, the group has aided in the procurement of 12 oxygen plants to provide more than 5,000 LPM (Litre Per Minute) of oxygen supply to rural and urban hospitals, along with respiratory support equipment such oxygen concentrators, ventilators and BiPaps to help augment their capacity in treating COVID-19 patients.

"Through the last 130 years, Bajaj Group has stood strong with communities, government, and local authorities to make a positive difference to society.

In the ongoing fight against COVID-19, we all need to come forward in ways more than ever before, to ensure that all citizens of our country have access to healthcare and other necessities of life, Bajaj said.

Working with the Government, local administration and its network of over 200 NGO partners, the group has supported various projects to ensure that desired help and support was extended to those who needed the most including immediate food relief to stranded migrants; upgradation of urban and rural healthcare facilities; provision of key healthcare devices; and livelihood support for returned migrants, he said.

In addition to the group's ongoing efforts, it will work with local authorities and NGO partners to further upgrade the rural, peri-urban and urban healthcare facilities; enhance the availability of oxygen and critical medical supplies for COVID-19 treatment, and raise awareness around COVID-19 appropriate behaviour as well as support the vaccination drive for the most vulnerable sections of the society, Bajaj said.

As the nation grapples with this second wave of the pandemic, Bajaj as a group, continues to remain steadfast in its commitment towards extending all our support and care in helping the affected communities at large to tide through these unprecedented times, he added.

On April 30, Rahul Bajaj stepped down as non-executive chairman of Bajaj Auto.

He however, would continue as Chairman Emeritus of the company for a term of five years with effect from May 1, 2021.

The Bajaj Group manufactures and markets a range of products and services in India and abroad.

It has presence in various sectors like two and three-wheelers, home appliances, wind energy, forging, insurance among others.

The group employs about 40,000 employees and its market capitalisation is around Rs 80,000 crore.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fighting COVID-19 Bajaj group COVID-19 support Covid relief funds
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals chat during their IPL 2021 match vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
IPL Suspended: COVID takes down tournament after multiple infections in bio bubble
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp