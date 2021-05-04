Theatre company to set up temporary hospital in Jabalpur

By PTI

BHOPAL: As Madhya Pradesh is struggling to provide health facilities to people during the second wave of COVID-19, Picture Time Digiplex, a mobile digital movie theatre company, has been roped in by the state government to set up a medical unit of 20 beds with oxygen facility in Jabalpur.

The facility is being created by using a combination of inflatable, expandable, foldable and portable enclosures having beds with oxygen facility, a company release said.

The Jabalpur facility is being set up at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College campus and it will be ready by Tuesday night, it said.

The order to set up this facility in Jabalpur was given by the Madhya Pradesh Public Health Corporation Managing Director Vijay Kumar to the company, it said.

The primary objective of this facility is to back and support the existing medical infrastructure.

The specialty of these rapid deployed hospitals is that within these inflatable enclosures, 16-20 beds could be set up in just 72-84 hours, it said.

"We have made sure that there is an efficient distribution of oxygen to all 20 beds and have added a portable oxygen generator which can make medical-grade oxygen with the flow rate of 15 litre/min," the release said.

As a mobile digital movie theatre company, the aim is to provide entertainment but looking at the current state of affairs because of COVID-19 pandemic, the firm had to come up with something that would help save peoples lives, PictureTime Digiplex Founder and CEO Sushil Choudhary said.

Last year, the company worked with Tata Memorial, Mumbai, and provided them with 75 beds which have been in use since July 2020.

This year, with the upsurge of the second wave, Apollo Hospital Delhi was quick to reach out to us to provide them with this facility.

Within 72 hours we delivered 40 beds with oxygen set up, he added.