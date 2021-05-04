STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Theatre company to set up temporary hospital in Jabalpur

The facility is being created by using a combination of inflatable, expandable, foldable and portable enclosures having beds with oxygen facility.

Published: 04th May 2021 05:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

Workers prepare beds at a Covid care centre inside a school hall, in New Delhi on Tuesday | PTI

By PTI

BHOPAL: As Madhya Pradesh is struggling to provide health facilities to people during the second wave of COVID-19, Picture Time Digiplex, a mobile digital movie theatre company, has been roped in by the state government to set up a medical unit of 20 beds with oxygen facility in Jabalpur.

The facility is being created by using a combination of inflatable, expandable, foldable and portable enclosures having beds with oxygen facility, a company release said.

The Jabalpur facility is being set up at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College campus and it will be ready by Tuesday night, it said.

The order to set up this facility in Jabalpur was given by the Madhya Pradesh Public Health Corporation Managing Director Vijay Kumar to the company, it said.

The primary objective of this facility is to back and support the existing medical infrastructure.

The specialty of these rapid deployed hospitals is that within these inflatable enclosures, 16-20 beds could be set up in just 72-84 hours, it said.

"We have made sure that there is an efficient distribution of oxygen to all 20 beds and have added a portable oxygen generator which can make medical-grade oxygen with the flow rate of 15 litre/min," the release said.

As a mobile digital movie theatre company, the aim is to provide entertainment but looking at the current state of affairs because of COVID-19 pandemic, the firm had to come up with something that would help save peoples lives, PictureTime Digiplex Founder and CEO Sushil Choudhary said.

Last year, the company worked with Tata Memorial, Mumbai, and provided them with 75 beds which have been in use since July 2020.

This year, with the upsurge of the second wave, Apollo Hospital Delhi was quick to reach out to us to provide them with this facility.

Within 72 hours we delivered 40 beds with oxygen set up, he added.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Picture Time Digiplex Madhya Pradesh COVID cases COVID care centre Fighting COVID-19 Jabalpur
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals chat during their IPL 2021 match vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
IPL Suspended: COVID takes down tournament after multiple infections in bio bubble
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp