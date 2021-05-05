STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Foxconn, Dell among hardware companies that applied for PLI scheme

According to the ministry, the scheme is expected to lead to total production worth around Rs 1.6 lakh crore.

Published: 05th May 2021 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

The Dell Technologies logo is displayed at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

The Dell Technologies logo is displayed at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. (File photo| AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Apple’s contract manufacturers Foxconn and Wistron, computer firm Dell and domestic company Lava are among the 19 companies that have applied for investments under the production linked incentive scheme for IT hardware manufacturing, the Ministry of Electronics and IT (Meity) said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, the scheme is expected to lead to total production worth around Rs 1.6 lakh crore. Out of the total production, IT hardware companies have proposed production worth over Rs 1.35 lakh crore, and domestic companies have proposed production to the tune of more than Rs 25,000 crore, Meity said. “The electronics hardware manufacturing companies that have applied under category IT Hardware Companies are Dell, ICT (Wistron), Flextronics, Rising Stars Hi-Tech (Foxconn) and Lava,” it said.

Fourteen other companies have filed applications under the category of domestic companies. They are Dixon, Infopower (JV of Sahasra and MiTAC), Bhagwati (Micromax), Syrma, Orbic, Neolync, Optiemus, Netweb, VVDN, Smile Electronics, Panache Digilife, HLBS, RDP Workstations and Coconics.

“These companies are expected to expand their manufacturing operations in a significant manner and grow into national champion companies in IT Hardware production,” the statement said. Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for IT Hardware was notified on March 3. 

