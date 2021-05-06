STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Adani Enterprises Q4 consolidated profit up 282 per cent

Adani Enterprises (AEL) has reported a 282.2 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit (attributable to the owners of the company) for the fourth quarter of FY21.

Published: 06th May 2021

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Adani Enterprises (AEL) has reported a 282.2 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit (attributable to the owners of the company) for the fourth quarter of FY21. The company recorded net profits of Rs 233.95 crore against Rs 61.21 crore in the corresponding quarter oof the previous year.

The PAT attributable to owners before Exceptional Items increased almost 7-fold to Rs 413 crore due to higher EBIDTA. But, consolidated profit for the quarter was impacted by a one-time exceptional loss of Rs 179 crore, the company said. 

AEL’s consolidated income during the January-March quarter was recorded at Rs 13,688.95 crore compared to Rs 13,698.09 crore a year ago. Total revenue increased 47 per cent at Rs 10,696 crore and EBIDTA stood at Rs 379 crore. Total debt increased from Rs 12,419 crore in March 2020 to Rs 16,001 crore. 

Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group said, “The executional success we have been able to achieve in expanding into roads, water, airports and data centres augurs well for the Adani Group and our shareholders. In addition, our exciting businesses related to solar manufacturing, mining, and airports are excellent examples of the Group’s ability to execute and deliver on commitments we make.”

Segment-wise, AEL’s solar manufacturing volume increased by 95 per cent to 376 MW while mining production increased by 34 per cent at 6.7 MMT. Integrated Resources Management (IRM) volume stood at 18.8 MMT in Q4FY21 as against 23.9 MMT in the corresponding quarter last year. 

In the airport space, Adani acquired 23.5 per cent stake in Mumbai International Airports from ACSA and Bidvest.In the food business, Adani said it maintained its leadership position with the “Fortune” brand  in the refined edible oil market with a more than 20 per cent market share. Consolidated EBIDTA increased by a sharp 65 per cent to Rs 1,068 crore.

