STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Petrol price hiked by 25 paise, diesel by 30 paise for third day in a row

This is the third straight day of increase in petrol and diesel prices since state-owned fuel retailers ended an 18-day hiatus in rate revision during assembly elections in states like West Bengal.

Published: 06th May 2021 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

fuel,petrol,oil,diesel

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In one of the steepest increase since daily price revision was started, petrol price on Thursday was hiked by 25 paise per litre and diesel by 30 paise as oil companies raised rates for the third straight day to pass on to consumers the increase in international oil prices.

Petrol price in Delhi was increased to Rs 90.99 per litre from Rs 90.74 while diesel rates went up to Rs 81.42 a litre from Rs 81.12, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers. Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the local incidence of taxation (VAT).

This is the third straight day of increase in petrol and diesel prices since state-owned fuel retailers ended an 18-day hiatus in rate revision during assembly elections in states like West Bengal.

In three days, petrol price has increased by 59 paise per litre and diesel by 69 paise - neutralising most of the reduction that came between March 24 and April 15.After raising petrol price by a record Rs 21.58 per litre and diesel by Rs 19.18 since the government raised excise duty to an all-time high in March last year, state-owned fuel retailers, IOC, BPCL and HPCL had reduced petrol price by 67 paise a litre and diesel by 74 paise per litre effected between March 24 and April 15.

Oil companies, who have in recent months resorted to unexplained freeze in rate revision, had hit a pause button after cutting prices marginally on April 15.

This coincided with electioneering hitting peak to elect new governments in five states including West Bengal.

No sooner had voting ended, oil companies indicated an impending increase in retail prices in view of firming trends in international oil markets.

Despite the concerns about rising COVID-19 cases in India denting demand, crude oil prices in the international market have risen primarily on account of strong US demand recovery and a weak dollar.

Prices have been on a continuous uptrend since April 27, an industry official said adding crude oil prices are near USD 70 per barrel mark.

Central and state taxes make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel.

The union government levies Rs 32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and Rs 31.80 on diesel. In Mumbai, the petrol price was hiked to Rs 97.34 a litre on Thursday from Rs 97.12, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 88.49 from Rs 88.19, the price notification showed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Petrol price Silver price
India Matters
Relatives of Covid patients wait in a long queue to avail Remedesivir at Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India adds record high 4,14,188 COVID-19 cases, 3,915 deaths in last 24 hours
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John
Corporation officials fumigating shops near the Over Bridge in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala, Rajasthan goes for lockdown; Maharashtra tops 60,000 cases again
Krafton said in a statement that the game will offer a world class AAA multiplayer experience on mobile (Image: Special arrangement)
PUBG set to make a comeback in India with desi makeover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MoS MEA V Muraleedharan (Photo | PTI)
Union Minister V Muraleedharan's convoy attacked in Bengal, BJP sees 'Trinamool' hand behind it
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp