COVID crisis: Goa Airport plans to organize vaccination camp for AAI employees, airlines, others

On Thursday, the government issued guidelines to facilitate expeditious COVID-19 vaccination of aviation personnel working in the public as well as private entities.

Published: 07th May 2021 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2021 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Goa Airport is planning to organize a COVID-19 vaccination camp for AAI employees, their dependent family members and airlines, among others, in collaboration with the state government.

The airport has further strengthened its mission to tackle the unprecedented situation created by COVID-19 by seamless supply of medical essentials, including vaccines, Fabiflu tablets, COVID-19 testing kits, among others, an official release said on Friday.

Goa Airport is making efforts to organize COVID vaccination camp for the employees of AAI and their dependent family members, airlines, agencies and other frontline staff working at the airport in collaboration and support from the government of Goa, said the release.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI), Goa International Airport and its frontline corona warriors have been playing an active role in combating the pandemic by facilitating the seamless delivery of medical essentials, it added.

On Thursday, the government issued guidelines to facilitate expeditious COVID-19 vaccination of aviation personnel working in the public as well as private entities.

The airport has also facilitated transportation of vaccines to the state in the second phase of pandemic.

In addition, the airport has also facilitated the supply of Fabiflu medicines as part to different parts of the country, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Indore, Nagpur, among others, it said.

Goa Airport handled a total of 31,955 kg of Fabiflu as part of outbound cargo in April, the release stated.

