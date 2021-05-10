GigIndia to provide Rs 3 lakh health insurance to gig workers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Large scale job losses over the past few quarters has led to many taking up work in the rapidly expanding gig economy, but the unorganised nature of the same may leave a large majority of those workers outside the cover of the formal insurance market. GigIndia, a business-to-business gig marketplace for on-demand work completion, has announced that it will provide free Covid health insurance to active gig workers on its platform covering up to Rs 3 lakh in medical expenses.

The Pune-headquartered firm said in a release that it is offering this insurance coverage to active gig workers in order to make them feel relatively secure during these challenging times. The company also said that it is initiating efforts to ensure that certified ‘giggers’ on its platform continue to receive projects, thereby enabling a steady income.

“The Covid Health Insurance will ensure that medical costs are covered if any gig worker tests positive for Covid-19. We are also providing financial assistance to gig workers, which will help them with essential expenditure such as hospital charges, oxygen cylinders and ventilators, among others,” said Sahil Sharma, Co-founder & CEO, GigIndia.

In addition to the Rs 3 lakh covid health insurance, the company has also set up an internal Rs 10 lakh covid relief fund for gig workers in need, he said, noting that unlike full-time white/grey collar workers, giggers typically do not receive social security benefits.