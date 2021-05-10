STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

GigIndia to provide Rs 3 lakh health insurance to gig workers

The Pune-headquartered firm said in a release that it is offering this insurance coverage to active gig workers in order to make them feel relatively secure during these challenging times.

Published: 10th May 2021 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2021 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

Image used for representation. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Large scale job losses over the past few quarters has led to many taking up work in the rapidly expanding gig economy, but the unorganised nature of the same may leave a large majority of those workers outside the cover of the formal insurance market. GigIndia, a business-to-business gig marketplace for on-demand work completion, has announced that it will provide free Covid health insurance to active gig workers on its platform covering up to Rs 3 lakh in medical expenses.

The Pune-headquartered firm said in a release that it is offering this insurance coverage to active gig workers in order to make them feel relatively secure during these challenging times. The company also said that it is initiating efforts to ensure that certified ‘giggers’ on its platform continue to receive projects, thereby enabling a steady income.

“The Covid Health Insurance will ensure that medical costs are covered if any gig worker tests positive for Covid-19. We are also providing financial assistance to gig workers, which will help them with essential expenditure such as hospital charges, oxygen cylinders and ventilators, among others,” said Sahil Sharma, Co-founder & CEO, GigIndia.

In addition to the Rs 3 lakh covid health insurance, the company has also set up an internal Rs 10 lakh covid relief fund for gig workers in need, he said, noting that unlike full-time white/grey collar workers, giggers typically do not receive social security benefits. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
River Ganga (Representational Photo | EPS)
Panic in Bihar as bodies of suspected Covid victims dumped in Ganga
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Mamata government as Governor sanctions CBI prosecution of top ministers
The 'thank you' card that was shared by Sajan Surya along with his Facebook post.
'Covid-19 in kids is not that simple': Actor shares post on daughter's days in hospital
Image used for representational purpose only
Chinese scientists discussed weaponising coronavirus in 2015: Media report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Israeli border police block the road and disperse Palestinian, Israeli and foreign activists during a rally. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Israeli police and Palestinians clash in Jerusalem
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 lockdown exodus robs Chennai of 1.3 lakh people
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp