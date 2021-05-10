STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

How to prepare your finances for Covid-19

What is the financial preparedness that you should have for the Corona Virus the Chinese pandemic? Let us start at the very beginning. 

Published: 10th May 2021 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2021 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

covid test, COVID 19, coronavirus test

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By PV Subramanyam
Express News Service

What is the financial preparedness that you should have for the Corona Virus the Chinese pandemic? Let us start at the very beginning. Do a quick audit of your name in all the legal and financial documents. Your PAN, Aadhar, Passport are three of your main legal documents. Make sure that your name is the same in all these documents. This is more true for women maiden name or married name make sure it is the same in all. 

Then take a look at the medical insurance that you have. Make sure that you have adequate cover. I would not suggest that you take a special Covid insurance, just take a big enough medical insurance, a top up insurance, and a super top up insurance. These are very technical terms, I would suggest that you consult a good adviser and take an insurance policy.

Check your life insurance and decide on how much you need. If you need term insurance of Rs 3 crore and already have Rs 1 crore term insurance, take a Rs 2 crore term plan. If you are already 55 years of age, you may not need any more term insurance so get rid of the same, right now.  Check all the NOMINATIONS and make sure that they are up-to-date and current.

When a person is young (say 22) they may have made their mother the nominee. Once a person gets married they should make their spouse the nominee. Many people forget to do this and suddenly, when the person dies, they come to realize that the nominee has died 10 years ago!    

It is necessary to keep all your Nominations current and updated. Anybody who owns a piece of Real Estate should make sure that they have made a will. In most parts of the country, transferring Real Estate after a person’s death is a big task, and has to be done using a lawyer. Having a NOTARISED will goes a long way in making the task easy for the next of kin.

The topic of being “prepared for Covid” is very big. Surely, having multiple holders as “Either or survivor” and many nominees is going to be very useful as couple deaths, and multiple deaths in one family is getting to be very common. To sum up, keep documents, nominations, and your will up to date. 

PV subramanyam
writes at www.subramoney.com and has authored the best seller ‘Retire Rich - Invest C 40 a day’

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
River Ganga (Representational Photo | EPS)
Panic in Bihar as bodies of suspected Covid victims dumped in Ganga
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Mamata government as Governor sanctions CBI prosecution of top ministers
The 'thank you' card that was shared by Sajan Surya along with his Facebook post.
'Covid-19 in kids is not that simple': Actor shares post on daughter's days in hospital
Image used for representational purpose only
Chinese scientists discussed weaponising coronavirus in 2015: Media report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Israeli border police block the road and disperse Palestinian, Israeli and foreign activists during a rally. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Israeli police and Palestinians clash in Jerusalem
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 lockdown exodus robs Chennai of 1.3 lakh people
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp