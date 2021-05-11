STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Premiums up for non-life insurance companies

The gross direct premium written by non-life insurance companies rose by over 22 per cent in April this year to Rs 17,309.54 crore, as per regulatory data.

Published: 11th May 2021 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

medical bill, insurance, health, doctor

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The gross direct premium written by non-life insurance companies rose by over 22 per cent in April this year to Rs 17,309.54 crore, as per regulatory data. All the 33 insurance companies in the non-life segment had generated gross written premium of Rs 14,174.10 crore in the same month of 2020.

Of these, the 25 players which are categorised as general insurers registered nearly 20 per cent increase in their collective gross premium at Rs 15,946.46 crore in April 2021, as against Rs 13,328.16 crore in year-ago same period, data from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (Irdai) showed.

The five standalone health insurance providers witnessed more than 43 per cent jump in gross premium at Rs 1,259.23 crore as against Rs 809.20 crore. Two specialised state owned PSU insurers —Agricultural Insurance Company of India Limited and ECGC Limited—had their combined premium during the month soaring by 183 per cent to Rs 103.85 crore, as against Rs 36.74 crore in April 2020.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Life insurance
India Matters
Headmen of Sathyagala village reviewing Covid norms | Express
The second wave of Covid and rural India
As CoWIN's Application Programming Interface is public, techies can write a script to check the availability of slots
Tech-savvy game COVID-19 vaccine booking to get slots, but digital illiterate fall behind
Manzoor feels helping patients is one way of serving humanity. (Photo | EPS)
Asthmatic driver wants to help gasping COVID patients in Kashmir
Devotees gather to offer prayers during the third 'Shahi Snan' of the Kumbh Mela 2021, at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar (File Photo | PTI)
Religious, political events among factors that accelerated COVID-19 transmission in India: WHO 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp