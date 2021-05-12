STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Adani Group opens regional headquarters in Singapore

The Adani Group looks forward to developing partnerships with corporations in Singapore and the ASEAN region, especially those that will create new ventures in the rapidly growing Indian market.

Published: 12th May 2021 05:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 05:13 PM   |  A+A-

Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani

Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: The Adani Group has opened its regional headquarters office in Singapore with focus on the energy, infrastructure and technology portfolios. Adani Singapore (SG) Country Head Jeyakumar Janakaraj said that Singapore was an ideal choice for Adani's regional headquarters, thanks to its ideal geographic location, legal and regulatory structure.

"Our business has already had a presence in Singapore for 20 years, so we know first-hand that Singapore supports innovation and entrepreneurship and therefore is a perfect location for Adani's global ambition in this region," Janakaraj said in a release on Wednesday.

Adani SG has the experience and expertise to meet the large-scale infrastructure challenges of emerging economies in South-East Asia. For this region, Adani SG is focusing on the energy, infrastructure and technology portfolios, as these are the most crucial infrastructure needs of developing nations, he said.

The Adani Group looks forward to developing partnerships with corporations in Singapore and the ASEAN region, especially those that will create new ventures in the rapidly growing Indian market.

The Adani Group is India's largest infrastructure conglomerate with businesses ranging from renewable power generation, power transmission and distribution, gas distribution, airport management, ports and terminals, agribusiness and food production and logistics to data centres.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adani Singapore Adani Group Jeyakumar Janakaraj
India Matters
A health worker administers vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Panel suggests increasing gap to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
DCGI approves phase two, three clinical trials of Covaxin on kids aged above two
Nurses of a Covid hospital offer prayer to mark International Nurses Day, which commemorates the birthday of Florence Nightingale, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Why India doesn't need a nationwide lockdown now
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Districts with over 10% positivity rate should remain under lockdown: ICMR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp