STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

As demand for steel goes up, government mulls slashing duties

With the demand for steel continuing to increase during the pandemic, the Union government is considering a further reduction in customs duty levied on steel imports.

Published: 12th May 2021 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Labourers load steel rods onto a truck at a steel factory on the outskirts of Jammu July 12, 2012. (File | Reuters)

For representational purposes. (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With the demand for steel continuing to increase during the pandemic, the Union government is considering a further reduction in customs duty levied on steel imports. “Metal prices in general and steel prices in particular have gone up. There is a surge in domestic demand. We have received requests from industries to slash import duty and anti dumping duty to ease up some supply. The matter is under review,” a senior government official said.

In the Union Budget for FY 2021-22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had imposed  an anti-dumping duty (ADD) and countervailing duty (CVD) on certain steel products. But customs duty was  slashed to 7.5 per cent on many steel raw materials. On steel scrap, customs duty was reduced to nil. However, small scale industries are demanding that this should be brought below 3 per cent for the next 3-4 months.

Over the past few quarters, demand has increased by a significant margin resulting in a steep rise in steel prices. The consumption of steel in India in  2020 was 88.5 million tonne (MT) and according to the latest World Steel Association forecast, India’s steel demand is expected to rebound by 19.8 per cent  in 2021, the highest rate among the world’s top 10 consuming nations. 

Another reason for the hike in steel prices is that many steel companies are using their facilities to supply oxygen cylinders currently, given the steep rise in demand for oxygen cylinders. For instance JSW Steel is diverting 185 tonnes of oxygen daily from its Dolvi plant in Maharashtra. “We need oxygen to save lives. Oxygen is a raw material in steel plants and, at this crucial time, we are committed to prioritise saving lives over steel making,”  the group had said in a tweet last month.

Even Tata Steel and other domestic manufacturers are diverting oxygen supply to hospitals creating a short term supply gap, hitting domestic units dependent on steel hard, especially in the MSME segment. The price of steel has seen a surge globally too.  Domestic hot-rolled coil (HRC) prices, meanwhile, have gone up from Rs 39,200 per tonne in March 2020 to over Rs 58,000 in April, witnessing an over 50 per cent increase in the last one year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Lockdown
India Matters
A health worker administers vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Panel suggests increasing gap to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
DCGI approves phase two, three clinical trials of Covaxin on kids aged above two
Nurses of a Covid hospital offer prayer to mark International Nurses Day, which commemorates the birthday of Florence Nightingale, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Why India doesn't need a nationwide lockdown now
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Districts with over 10% positivity rate should remain under lockdown: ICMR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp