STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

FIEO seeks immediate release of exports benefits

Exporters’ body FIEO on Wednesday said a concerted strategy would be required to achieve the goods exports target of $400 billion for 2021-22 set by the Commerce Ministry.

Published: 13th May 2021 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Exports

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Exporters’ body FIEO on Wednesday said a concerted strategy would be required to achieve the goods exports target of $400 billion for 2021-22 set by the Commerce Ministry.

Exports should be treated as national priority and provided adequate liquidity. Besides, all export benefits under duty drawback, tax refund scheme RoDTEP, and goods and services tax that would help in making shipments profitable will have to released immediately for achieving the target, it said.

“Liquidity should be addressed by encouraging banks to lend to the export sector and more importantly instantly releasing all export benefits including drawback, MEIS (Merchandise Exports from India Scheme), GST and RoDTEP (Remission of Duties and Taxes on Export Products) to name a few.

This will help in making exports profitable else with delay in refund, exporters profitability is wiped out with increasing interest burden,” said Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President S K Saraf. He also expressed concerns over the rising prices of domestic inputs and suggested reduction in import tariff to soften the prices.

Saraf added that although order book position of exporters is encouraging, increase in the prices of many inputs have resulted in renegotiation of orders with some price escalation, which may also support exports in value terms by 10-15 per cent. 

He also urged shipping companies to rationally hike freight as all stakeholders are facing the same problem and with recovery in sight, all will sail together.  India’s exports during April-March 2020-21 fell 7.4 per cent to $290.18 billion compared to $313.36 billion in 2019-20, as exports had fallen steeply in the initial months of the fiscal due to the Covid-19 lockdown. 

Aluminium industry seeks tax rebate of 5% on exports

In a letter to senior officials of ministries of Commerce and Industry and Finance and Corporate Affairs has sought urgent implementation of the RoDTEP Scheme (Remission of Duties or Taxes on Export Products) for the aluminium industry on priority to survive these challenging times. The association has asked for at least 5 per cent remission rate under the scheme is required as inordinate delay in notifying sector-wise remission rates is creating high level of uncertainty for exporters.  The AAI also requested a separate budget allocation to double exports over 2-3 years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FIEO Commerce Ministry
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
A health worker tries to adjust the oxygen mask of a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Black fungus spectre amid Covid rampage in India: All you need to know about this new menace
Gallery
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
Despite staying out of action for most of the year and receiving pay cuts owing to the coronavirus pandemic, top athletes of the world earned millions of dollars through their commitments on and off the field. Irish UFC fighter Conor McGregor topped the list for the first time. earning a whopping $180 million over the last 12 months, says Forbes, beating the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lebron James and Roger Federer. Here is the Forbes list of the 10 most paid athletes for the year 2021. (Photos | Agencies)
World's 10 highest paid athletes 2021: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo falls behind Conor McGregor in Forbes list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp