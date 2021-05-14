STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Covid 2.0-led disruptions may mean another muted Akshaya Tritiya

Given the rising graph of coronavirus cases in many states, gold jewellers are staring at another year of subdued activity this Akshaya Tritiya. 

Published: 14th May 2021 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2021 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Gold, Akshaya tritiya, jewellery

Image for representational purpose. (File photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Given the rising graph of coronavirus cases in many states, gold jewellers are staring at another year of subdued activity this Akshaya Tritiya. The fledgling recovery in gold demand in the first three months of the year may be snuffed out with the renewed surge in Covid-19 infections and the consequent localised lockdown imposed in at least 22 states even as the demand-supply dynamics this year are very different unlike the last year when India announced a nationwide lockdown.

Data from the World Gold Council (WGC) showed that demand for the yellow metal in the January-March quarter saw a growth of 37 per cent year-on-year at 140 tonne due to ease of restrictions, pent-up demand and softening of prices. 

“Consumer demand, as compared to previous years, has taken a hit as stores are either closed or are operating only for a few hours because of the lockdown and restrictions across states,” said Suvankar Sen, CEO, Senco Gold & Diamonds.

According to Pankaj Arora, national convener of All India Jewelers and Goldsmith Federation (AIJGF) “there were sales of more than Rs 10,000 crore on this auspicious day in 2019, but last year on the same day due to the nationwide lockdown, sales stood at just Rs 500 crore.

With Akshya Tritiya falling in the lockdown period for two continuous years, the gold and jewellery trade has suffered a big setback,” he added. Somasundaram PR, managing director of WGC (India) believes that the second half of 2021 could see a rebound in demand. “First quarter demand was very good in spite increase in gold prices. But the disruption due to the pandemic may mean a muted Akshaya Tritiya. By June, however, things may become better,” he added

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Akshaya Tritiya Coronavirus Pandemic Lockdown
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
A health worker tries to adjust the oxygen mask of a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Black fungus spectre amid Covid rampage in India: All you need to know about this new menace
Gallery
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
Despite staying out of action for most of the year and receiving pay cuts owing to the coronavirus pandemic, top athletes of the world earned millions of dollars through their commitments on and off the field. Irish UFC fighter Conor McGregor topped the list for the first time. earning a whopping $180 million over the last 12 months, says Forbes, beating the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lebron James and Roger Federer. Here is the Forbes list of the 10 most paid athletes for the year 2021. (Photos | Agencies)
World's 10 highest paid athletes 2021: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo falls behind Conor McGregor in Forbes list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp