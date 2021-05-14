Sebi extends timeline for REITs, InvITs regulatory compliances

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Sebi on Friday extended the due date for regulatory compliances by Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by one month in the wake of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The extension of one month is over and above the timelines, as prescribed under Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) regulations and the regulator's circulars, Sebi added.

The decision to extend the timeline was taken as the regulator received representations from InvITs and REITs requesting an extension of timelines for various regulatory filings and compliances for InvITs and REITs for the period ending March 31, 2021, due to the ongoing second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions imposed by various state governments, the regulator said in a circular.