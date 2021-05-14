STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Southeast Asian economies languish as Covid curbs linger

It’s as if Asian economies are struggling just to make it from one quarter to the next. 

Published: 14th May 2021 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2021 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By Sunitha Natti
Express News Service

It’s as if Asian economies are struggling just to make it from one quarter to the next. With countries coursing through second, third and fourth waves, albeit with brief periods of respite from coronavirus infections, economic rebound has never been closer and never further away. 

Most Southeast Asian regions have enforced total or partial lockdowns and restrictions, which means respective annual GDP forecasts are often being revised mostly downwards and rarely upwards. Take Thailand’s central bank, which lowered 2021 GDP forecast to three per cent as against 3.2 per cent projected in December. As if on cue, Thailand’s Ministry of Finance too lowered estimates from 4.5 per cent to 2.8 per cent. 

Similarly, the two-week lockdown of the Philippine capital last month may slow growth to 6-7 per cent, as per its central bank. The Philippines has set a 6.5-7.5 per cent target, recovering from last year’s record 9.5 per cent contraction. But latest data released Tuesday showed Q1 GDP shrinking 4.2 per cent, confirming fears that the economy will recover much slower than expected. It’s the fifth consecutive quarter of negative GDP growth — making it the longest recession in recent times.

But this is lower than Indonesia’s 0.7 per cent contraction in Q1. The IMF, which lowered its 2021 growth forecast, is far less optimistic than the Indonesian government. In April, it lowered growth estimates to 4.3 per cent, lower than the government’s projection of 4.5-5.3 per cent. The situation in Bangladesh is no different. The second wave and fresh lockdown is threatening to shave off growth, now estimated at 5.5-6 per cent, while the Bangladesh government for a second time lowered estimates to 6.1 per cent as against its initial forecast of 8.2 per cent. 

The alarming Covid-19 outbreaks have forced much smaller countries to take hard decisions. While Laos saw its biggest jump in infections since the beginning of the pandemic last month prompting a two-week lockdown in the capital Vientiane, Cambodia locked down its capital Phnom Penh besides others — the impact of which will be visible in growth numbers. 

The good news is, larger Asian peers seem to have broken the chain. While Japan, despite facing the fourth wave, anticipates a stronger economic recovery and has revised estimates upwards last month. Economy could now grow by 4 per cent, a notch higher than its previous forecast of 3.9 per cent made in January.    

Ditto with South Korea. Its central bank Governor Lee Ju-yeol recently indicated that the ‘mid-three per cent’ growth was ‘very possible’, up from a previous forecast for three per cent growth. The IMF believes Singapore’s economy has been recovering since the middle of last year and even though its economy shrank 5.4 per cent last year after a record contraction in the first half, it now expects 4-6 per cent or more growth this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Southeast Asian economy COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
A health worker tries to adjust the oxygen mask of a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Black fungus spectre amid Covid rampage in India: All you need to know about this new menace
Gallery
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
Despite staying out of action for most of the year and receiving pay cuts owing to the coronavirus pandemic, top athletes of the world earned millions of dollars through their commitments on and off the field. Irish UFC fighter Conor McGregor topped the list for the first time. earning a whopping $180 million over the last 12 months, says Forbes, beating the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lebron James and Roger Federer. Here is the Forbes list of the 10 most paid athletes for the year 2021. (Photos | Agencies)
World's 10 highest paid athletes 2021: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo falls behind Conor McGregor in Forbes list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp