STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

EV startup Simple Energy to launch flagship e-scooter on August 15

Simple Energy was earlier looking to roll out its maiden vehicle model by mid-this year.

Published: 15th May 2021 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2021 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

electric vehicles

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bengaluru-based electric vehicle startup Simple Energy on Saturday announced it will launch its first flagship e-scooter, code-named Mark2, on August 15 this year.

Simple Energy was earlier looking to roll out its maiden vehicle model by mid-this year.

The e-scooter will make its debut in Bengaluru in the first phase, which will be followed by Chennai and Hyderabad, Simple Energy said in a release.

The company plans to eventually expand its presence to other cities as well later on, it said.

Besides setting up its manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, the metro city also houses its R&D unit.

Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO, Simple Energy, said, "We are thrilled to be announcing the launch date. August 15 is a significant milestone for the nation, Simple Energy aims at creating history with a world-class product made by an Indian company." He said the launch has been scheduled for mid-August as it expects the situation arising out of the ongoing second wave of the pandemic at present would get better.

While the prototype version Mark1 was ready last year, the startup has now developed the production variant which is based on the prototype, Simple Energy said.

The flagship e-scooter, which will have a 4.8 kWh lithium-ion battery with a claimed range of 240 km in eco mode and top speed of 100kmph, is set to be rolled out mid this year with pre-bookings beginning from the launch day itself, followed by the deliveries soon, it said.

The e-scooter will be priced at Rs 1.10 lakh-Rs 1.20 lakh, the company said.

The EV startup is looking to raise Series A funding of USD 15 million (Rs 112 crore) in the third quarter of this year and has released the vehicle testing images, the company said, adding it is also looking to deploy charging stations in Bengaluru prior to the launch.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Simple Energy Bengaluru Simple Energy Mark2
India Matters
prabhu chawla
Open letter to PM Narendra Modi: Act like a leader, axe sycophants and saboteurs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
COVID-19: No role for cabinet in pandemic control, PMO calls the shots
COVID19 patients take part in yoga and meditation sessions at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
COVID positive? Consult doc. Don't panic and rush for O2, ICU
A nurse consulting a Covid-19 patient outside Corona Outpatient Department at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Time won't heal these wounds, Covid-affected patients, families need psychosocial support: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer holds an umbrella to protect himself from the rain as he enforces a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is this triple lockdown imposed in Kerala to fight COVID
Local fishermans watch the effects of cyclone Touktae, at Panamburu beach area near Mangaluru, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae intensifies, heavy rainfall and damage in Kerala, Goa, Karnataka
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp