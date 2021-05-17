STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

A deep dive into international mutual funds

Regardless of which way is picked and which country the money is invested in, it is regulated by Securities Exchange Board of India.

Published: 17th May 2021 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

From a personal finance standpoint, you can invest in mutual funds that target these sectors or themes. (Express Illustration | Tapas Ranjan)

By Ashok Kumar
Express News Service

An international mutual fund also known as Overseas Fund, as the name suggests, is a mutual fund that invests in Equity, Equity-related instruments and debt instruments of foreign companies i.e. based outside India.  

There are two ways in which the fund manager can invest In foreign companies - by directly purchasing the stocks of companies listed outside India or by investing in an existing global fund that already has a portfolio consisting of foreign stocks.  Regardless of which way is picked and which country the money is invested in, it is regulated by Securities Exchange Board of India.

International funds can help investors to broaden their investment horizons, resulting in a higher potential for return but it also carries high level of risks. These funds help to take advantage of global stock markets. However, understanding the global market movements, economic changes and their impact on fund investment is extremely difficult.   

Types of International Mutual Fund

  •  Global Funds: These funds invest globally including in the home country. Whereas foreign funds are those available only in other countries.   
  •  Regional Funds: It invests in companies from a specific geographical region. For example, Europe, Asia, etc. Investors with thorough knowledge prefer buying regional funds instead of global ones.    
  •  Country funds: These invest in companies from a particular foreign country. It is very convenient as data is not spread across countries.    
  • Global Sector Funds: These funds invest in a particular sector across the globe. Their primary agenda is to benefit from trends in a specific sector.   

Advantages

  •  Geographical Diversification: One of the biggest advantages of investing in international funds is diversification across the globe. It helps to leverage the opportunities in foreign markets when the Indian economy may not be doing well but others like US are.   
  •  Portfolio Diversification: International equity mutual funds are for higher risk tolerance investors, who are looking for portfolio diversification through investment in overseas markets so that when there is a market low in the home country, the one abroad can compensate for it.  
  •  Currency Diversification: The Indian rupee has been depreiciating over the last few years, there are various reasons for this depreciation—from political instability to rising inflation levels to weak fiscal policies. One can take advantage of this situation by investing in international funds. When an investment is made in international funds, investors get exposure in foreign currency through investing in rupees. Any appreciation in the value of the foreign currency or any depreciation in the home currency will increase the returns.   
  •  Professional Management: An individual may not be able to understand global markets and economics of different countries. A fund manager invests the investor’s money with the help of detailed data, technical expertise and experience of investing in foreign markets. This will help any new investor to take an opportunity in foreign markets through an international mutual fund.   

Disadvantages

  •  Expense Ratio: Asset Management Companies charge investors a fee called an expense ratio—the charge to cover the fund’s administrative and operating costs, like a fund manager’s salary. It is usually higher in International funds.   
  •  Economic & Political Risk: As international funds invest in other countries or regions, the change in the economic or political condition of the country can impact the performance of the country and, subsequently, this can affect the fund’s performance.   
  •  Market Risk: The foreign country’s market fluctuation or sectoral fluctuation can impact the overall performance of the fund.   
  •  Liquidity: In some foreign markets, securities trade less frequently, making it diificult to buy or sell securities.     

Funds covered

Franklin India Feeder Franklin US Opportunities Fund  
With an AUM of `3,205 Crore this fund has an expense ratio of 1.58 percent. The asset allocation of this fund is predominantly in Equity & Equity related instruments of companies situated in U.S. The top sectors invested In are Information Technology, Healthcare and Consumer Discretionary.  The fund’s performance is as follows: 6-months returns is 5.27 per cent, 1-year return is 35.04 per cent and 3-years return is 22.73 per cent.   

ICICI Prudential US Bluechip Equity Fund  
This fund has an AUM of Rs 1,282 Crore and an expense ratio of 2.23 per cent. The fund invests in Equity instruments of companies based in US. The asset allocation is such that close to 98 per cent is in equity and equity-related instruments. The top sectorial investments of this fund lie in Technology, Services and Healthcare. The performance over 6-months, 1-year and 3-years horizon is 26.21 per cent, 41.09 per cent and 23.10 per cent respectively.   

Edelweiss Greater China Equity Off-shore
It has an AUM of Rs 1,272 crore and expense ratio of 2.37 per cent. The regions this fund’s parent fund invests in include China, with a 71 per cent holding, Taiwan with 22 per cent holdings and Hong Kong with 6 per cent holdings. The top sectors include Information Technology, Consumer Discretionary and Financials. It has given returns of 12 per cent, 56.25 per cent and 24.44 per cent over the 6-months, 1-year and 3-years time frames.        

Ashok Kumar
Head of LKW-India. He can be reached at ceolotus@hotmail.com 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mutual Funds
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Minuscule risk of blood clots with Covishield, no clots yet with Covaxin: Expert Committee
Health workers wearing PPE wait to admit a COVID-19 patient upon his arrival at a newly constructed 500 ICU beds COVID-19 care centre at Ramlila maidan. (Photo | PTI)
India logs 2.81 lakh new Covid cases; daily tally falls below 3 lakh  in nearly 30 days
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Scary dimension of virus as it advances into rural India
Villagers spray disinfectant at Duggiralapadu village in Andhra Pradesh | special arrangement
Andhra village shows the way to keep COVID-19 at bay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At around 10 pm, people started to gather around Nehru stadium with vehicles parked on the Vepery road, Chennai.
Chennai: Crowd gathers to buy Remdesivir unaware of TN govt's new order
Tuaktae now very severe cyclonic storm, to reach Gujarat coast: IMD
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp