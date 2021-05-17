STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Bhubaneswar Airport handled 20.53 MT of vaccines, other crucial COVID-related cargo

AAI's Bhubaneswar Airport and its stakeholders have also been playing an active role by facilitating seamless transportation of medical equipment and materials 24x7.

Published: 17th May 2021 02:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

Covid 19 vaccine arrives in Bhubaneswar Airport. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Airports Authority of India (AAI)-run Bhubaneswar Airport, in Odisha has handled 20.53 MT of vaccines and other crucial COVID related cargo, including oxygen concentrators and cylinders, an official release said on Monday.

AAI-run airports are transporting medical essentials and equipment across the country to strengthen the country's fight against COVID-19.

AAI's Bhubaneswar Airport and its stakeholders have also been playing an active role by facilitating seamless transportation of medical equipment and materials 24x7, the official release said.

A total 669 boxes (20.53 MT) of COVID-19 vaccines have been transported through various airlines till May 9, through the Bhubaneswar Airport, the AAI said.

Besides, a total of 526 oxygen concentrators, 156 empty oxygen tankers, and 140 oxygen cylinders have been transported by some 75 aircraft such as C17, C130J and AN 32 of the Indian Air Force between April 23 and May 11, it said, adding as many as 41 oxygen concentrator were transported by airlines as well.

The airport authorities have also organised COVID-19 vaccination camp for employees of AAI and other stakeholders in collaboration and support from the Odisha government, said the release.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Airport Authority of India Bhubaneswar Airport Odisha Covid-19 handling vaccine transportation Fighting Covid-19
India Matters
Global pharma major Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against COVID variants found in India: Study
A recovered COVID-19 patient donating plasma. (File Photo)
Centre drops plasma therapy as suggested treatment for Covid in India
The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Soon, ventilated PPE kits to provide relief to healthworkers
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp to delete accounts that don’t accept new policy 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, heavy winds and rainfall continue
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp