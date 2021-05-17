STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Panacea Biotec files suit against Sanofi for patent infringement

The national capital-based firm said a case has been filed in order to stop infringement of its patent for fully liquid whole cell pertussis based fully liquid Hexavalent vaccine EasySix.

Published: 17th May 2021 02:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 02:32 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Panacea Biotec on Monday said it has filed a suit before the Delhi High Court seeking to restrain Sanofi Healthcare India from marketing a fully liquid hexavalent vaccine.

The national capital-based firm said a case has been filed in order to stop infringement of its patent for fully liquid whole cell pertussis based fully liquid Hexavalent vaccine EasySix.

"The suit filed against Sanofi comes at the heels of Sanofi having received marketing approval for a Whole Cell Pertussis based Hexavalent vaccine by the Drugs Controller General (India)," Panacea Biotec said in a regulatory filing.

On May 11, 2021, when the suit was listed before the Delhi High Court, after elaborate submissions from both parties, Sanofi undertook that it could not manufacture or market any product which infringes the amended claims of Panacea patent, it added.

Panacea said Sanofi has been contesting the patent before the Indian Patent Office since 2017, where the dispute has spilled before the Bombay and Delhi High Courts in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

The EasySix vaccine comes in a pre-filled syringe and is used to vaccinate against Diphtheria, Tetanus, Whooping Cough, Hepatitis B, Haemophilus influenza Type B and Inactivated Polio.

EasySix has been in the market since 2017 and the company expects it to be a part of government vaccination, immunisation programmes, both domestically and internationally, Panacea Biotec noted.

Panacea Biotec shares were trading 1.63 per cent down at Rs 374.30 apiece on the BSE.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Panacea Biotec Delhi High Court Sanofi Healthcare India liquid hexavalent vaccine patent infringement
India Matters
Global pharma major Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against COVID variants found in India: Study
A recovered COVID-19 patient donating plasma. (File Photo)
Centre drops plasma therapy as suggested treatment for Covid in India
The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Soon, ventilated PPE kits to provide relief to healthworkers
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp to delete accounts that don’t accept new policy 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, heavy winds and rainfall continue
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp