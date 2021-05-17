STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex surges over 300 pts in early trade; Nifty tests 14,750

SBI was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing over 2 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, ONGC, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, HDFC and Infosys.

Published: 17th May 2021 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Sensex, BSE. NSE, Nifty, share market, share markets

For representation purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex surged over 300 points in early trade on Monday, tracking gains in index majors HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and Infosys.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 300.45 points or 0.62 per cent higher at 49,033.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 75.60 points or 0.52 per cent to 14,753.40.

SBI was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing over 2 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, ONGC, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, HDFC and Infosys.

On the other hand, L&T, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Titan and Dr Reddy’s were among the laggards.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 41.75 points or 0.09 per cent higher at 48,732.55, while Nifty slipped 18.70 points or 0.13 per cent to 14,677.80.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,607.85 crore on Friday, as per provisional exchange data.

According to V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, there are two macro numbers that will exert a big influence on the markets - externally, US inflation numbers; and internally, India''s COVID data.

"The jury is still out on the US inflation with the Fed claiming that the spike in inflation in April is transitory and many economists and market experts believing that inflation will continue to rise to force the Fed to taper earlier than expected. We will have to wait to see how the inflation scenario plays out.

"The other number, India''s COVID data, indicates steady improvement with fresh cases steadily declining and the latest number at 2.81 lakh is indeed very positive. And, the recovery numbers at 3.78 lakh indicate a steady decline in total caseload. This means the present increasing lockdowns will be a temporary phase which is likely to be ignored by the market," he said.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading on a positive note in mid-session deals, while Tokyo and Seoul were in the red.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.19 per cent higher at USD 68.84 per barrel. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex BSE NSE NSE Nifty
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Minuscule risk of blood clots with Covishield, no clots yet with Covaxin: Expert Committee
Health workers wearing PPE wait to admit a COVID-19 patient upon his arrival at a newly constructed 500 ICU beds COVID-19 care centre at Ramlila maidan. (Photo | PTI)
India logs 2.81 lakh new Covid cases; daily tally falls below 3 lakh  in nearly 30 days
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Scary dimension of virus as it advances into rural India
Villagers spray disinfectant at Duggiralapadu village in Andhra Pradesh | special arrangement
Andhra village shows the way to keep COVID-19 at bay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At around 10 pm, people started to gather around Nehru stadium with vehicles parked on the Vepery road, Chennai.
Chennai: Crowd gathers to buy Remdesivir unaware of TN govt's new order
Tuaktae now very severe cyclonic storm, to reach Gujarat coast: IMD
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp