STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

SIDBI invites applications to hire specialists in IT, including chief technology officer 

People, process and technology are the key drivers for delivering customer service, SIDBI said in an advertisement on Monday.

Published: 17th May 2021 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

India's outsourcing giants, faced with rising wages at home, are hiring workers in North America, says a media report.

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) will hire information technology specialists on contractual basis, including a chief technology officer (CTO), to drive customer service amidst the increasing role of technology.

SIDBI, which caters to the funding needs of the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), said it aims to facilitate and strengthen credit flow to the MSMEs and address both financial and developmental gaps in the MSME eco-system.

People, process and technology are the key drivers for delivering customer service, SIDBI said in an advertisement on Monday.

It has invited applications from eligible candidates for one post of CTO, one post for chief technical adviser (CTA) and three posts for DevOps Lead.

All the three posts will be contractual on a full-time basis.

The candidate should not be more than 50 years old as on May 17, 2021, it said, adding the remuneration will be around Rs 45-50 lakh, based on experience and profile of the applicant.

Likewise, the candidate for CTA should not be more than 50 years and will be offered the same remuneration as the CTO, according to the advertisement.

The candidates for the DevOps Lead post should not be more than 35 years of age as on May 17, 2021 and will be offered remuneration up to Rs 30-35 lakh per annum.

The term of the contract of all the posts will be initially for a period of three years that can be extended for a further period of up to two years, said the bank.

Selection will happen through shortlisting and personal interview to be held at Mumbai on a suitable date to be informed in due course, it said.

The eligible candidates can apply online on or before May 31, 2021.

The selected candidates called for the interview will be paid to and fro economy class airfare, it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SIDBI
India Matters
Global pharma major Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against COVID variants found in India: Study
A recovered COVID-19 patient donating plasma. (File Photo)
Centre drops plasma therapy as suggested treatment for Covid in India
The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Soon, ventilated PPE kits to provide relief to healthworkers
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp to delete accounts that don’t accept new policy 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, heavy winds and rainfall continue
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp