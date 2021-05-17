STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three Mumbai-bound IndiGo, SpiceJet flights diverted due to Cyclone Tuaktae

IMD has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, warning of very heavy rains at isolated places with strong winds on Monday as cyclone Tuaktae is likely to pass close to the Mumbai coast.

Published: 17th May 2021

Lifeguard patrol at Dadar Chowpatty due to formation of Cyclone Tauktae in the Arabian Sea in Mumbai,

Lifeguard patrol at Dadar Chowpatty due to formation of Cyclone Tauktae in the Arabian Sea in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Three city-bound flights operated by budget carriers IndiGo and SpiceJet were diverted on Monday following suspension of operations at the Mumbai airport till 2 pm in the wake of the Tuaktae cyclone alert, a statement said.

A city-bound IndiGo flight was diverted to Hyderabad, while a SpiceJet flight was diverted to Surat, due to the suspension of air services at the airport, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) said in the statement on Monday.

Besides, one IndiGo flight was sent back to Lucknow, it said.

"With the approach of the impending cyclone Tuaktae, CSMIA has closed all flight operations from 11 am to 2 pm as a precaution.

The airport has so far witnessed three diversions," the private airport operator said in its updated statement.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, warning of very heavy rains at isolated places with strong winds on Monday as cyclone Tuaktae is likely to pass close to the Mumbai coast.

 

