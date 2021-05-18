STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Anheuser Busch InBev steps up COVID-19 relief measures in India

Last year, the company had supported more than 15 lakh frontline workers across Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana and Haryana.

Published: 18th May 2021 02:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 02:30 PM   |  A+A-

ikh volunteers unload oxygen cylinders to support COVID-19 patients for free, at a gurudwara in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad,

ikh volunteers unload oxygen cylinders to support COVID-19 patients for free, at a gurudwara in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Global leading brewer Anheuser Busch InBev (AB InBev) on Tuesday said it is stepping up efforts to aid COVID-19 relief measures in India by helping improve health infrastructure and providing essential items across states in the country.

The company is providing over 300 oxygen concentrators, more than 8,000 essential aid kits to COVID-19 affected families, over 5,00,000 masks, over 5,000 test kits in 50 villages across India and a COVID hospital bed set up in Bengaluru, AB InBev.

"We will continue to explore and undertake initiatives to enhance health and medical infrastructure, address the immediate needs of affected communities, and facilitate rehabilitation," AB InBev President  India and South East Asia Kartikeya Sharma said in a statement.

He further said, "Over the last year, we have focused our COVID-19 relief efforts in areas where we have the greatest impact-supporting our people, providing essential aid to communities, collaborating with public health experts, governments, partners, and connecting with our consumers in meaningful ways.

" As part of its ongoing efforts, the company said it is adding to the existing COVID-19 hospital bed capacity at a city hospital in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

"This facility houses isolation wards for COVID-19 patients, ICU facilities for critical care, an in-built oxygen pipeline, OPD and screening Wards for testing," it added.

Last year, the company had supported more than 15 lakh frontline workers across Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana and Haryana by providing more than over 2.5 lakh bottles of hand sanitisers, 25,000 FFP2 masks and 3,62,100 meals were distributed to migrant workers in Bengaluru.

Committing the company's support, AB InBev Global Capability Center Managing Director Serge De Vos said, "The health and safety of our communities and employees continue to be our top priority.

We are collaborating with medical institutions, corporates, NGOs and the government to extend our support during these unprecedented times.

" Stating that the company's purpose of bringing people together for a better world is more relevant than ever, De Vos added, "We will continue to undertake initiatives to address the immediate needs of affected communities and our people."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anheuser Busch InBev Covid relief Fighting Covid-19
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp