BASF supplying molecular sieves to cos making medical-grade oxygen

BASF is also importing medical oxygen-related equipment to India, including cylinders and concentrators.

Published: 18th May 2021 04:16 PM

A Covid positive patient being administered medical oxygen in Bengaluru on Saturday | Ashishkrishna HP

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chemical maker BASF Group on Tuesday said it is supplying 'molecular sieves' to several companies in the country to augment oxygen generation capacity.

Molecular sieves are integral for enriching atmospheric oxygen from 21 per cent to medical-grade oxygen ranging from 90 to 95 per cent, it said.

The government is helping the company to import this product.

The first shipment of sieves carried by the Indian Air Force arrived from Frankfurt in Mumbai on May 8, it added.

"As a reciprocal gesture, BASF is donating the next batch of 70 tonne of molecular sieves," it said in a statement.

BASF is supplying molecular sieves from its Catalysts division to several companies in India, which are ramping up their oxygen supply by converting their nitrogen generation units to oxygen units or setting up new oxygen units, it added.

Commenting on the initiative, BASF India Managing Director Narayan Krishnamohan said: The need of the hour is to support the demands for medical infrastructure.

BASF has therefore leveraged its global and local network to supply chemistry that enables additional oxygen generation as well as much needed medical equipment".

Proactive and timely support from the government enabled the quick shipment of this product to address the critical medical oxygen need in the country, he said.

BASF is also importing medical oxygen-related equipment to India, including cylinders and concentrators.

In partnership with industry players, BASF has installed three state-of-the-art mobile acute care units in one of the largest COVID-19 care centres in Mumbai.

Each unit with five Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds is supporting several patients each day.

BASF said it will continue to monitor the situation and explore additional ways to support the government's and local organisations' relief efforts in India.

