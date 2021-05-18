STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kimberly-Clark contributes USD 2.5 mn to fight COVID-19 surge in India

A health worker in PPE takes swab samples of a man for RT PCR COVID19 test, in New Delhi. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: American personal care corporation Kimberly-Clark on Tuesday said it has contributed USD 2.5 million (around Rs 18 crore) to support the ongoing national efforts to combat the COVID-19 surge.

These emergency relief funds, channelled through its partner UNICEF, will be immediately deployed for procurement of life-saving supplies and healthcare essentials especially oxygen concentrators, setting up of oxygen plants and other requirements, the company said in a statement.

The funds will also support other local interventions, which are helping COVID-19 relief efforts, it added.

"Our efforts to fight the pandemic will be multi-pronged, dynamic and timely. The second wave in India is unprecedented and proving to be extremely deadly and the only way for us to win is by unifying all our efforts. Saving as many lives as possible precedes all other priorities," Kimberly-Clark India Managing Director Mainak Dhar said.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is an American multinational personal care corporation that produces mostly paper-based consumer products.

"The pandemic is impacting each one of us in unimaginable ways. None of us can tackle it alone. We need more of such investments which help in providing life-saving assistance to the people of India. We thank Kimberly-Clark for working with UNICEF in delivering critical supplies to where they are needed the most. I hope this will encourage more private sector firms to come forward and do their part as well, for the children who need it the most," UNICEF Representative in India Yasmin Ali Haque added.

