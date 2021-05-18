STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

TAFE donates Rs 1 crore to TN govt for procurement of oxygen cylinders

Senior officials called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday and handed over a cheque for Rs 1 crore for the procurement of oxygen cylinders, it added.

Published: 18th May 2021 05:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 05:47 PM   |  A+A-

oxygen cylinder

Image of oxygen cylinders used for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd (TAFE) on Tuesday said it has donated Rs 1 crore to the Tamil Nadu government for procurement of oxygen cylinders as part of efforts to aid COVID-19 relief measures in the state.

The company has also offered 500 oxygen concentrators to the state government, it said in a statement.

Senior officials called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday and handed over a cheque for Rs 1 crore for the procurement of oxygen cylinders, it added.

The distribution and installation of the oxygen concentrators in small hospitals and primary healthcare centres of Ranipet, Trichy, Madurai, Kanyakumari and Virudhunagar have been commenced by the Tamil Nadu government, TAFE said.

TAFE Chairman and Managing Director Mallika Srinivasan said, "The second COVID-19 wave has resulted in immense humanitarian suffering.

We at TAFE offer our humble support to the efforts of the Tamil Nadu government in combating COVID and providing quality care to the people of Tamil Nadu".

TAFE - the makers of Massey Ferguson and Eicher brand of tractors, had taken up several initiatives since the pandemic struck last year to help farmers in rural areas and communities around its factories and offices.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TAFE Tamil Nadu government oxygen concentrators Tamil Nadu coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp