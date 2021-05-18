STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Tata Motors posts $1 billion loss as Jaguar costs hit bottom line

The auto giant's revenues jumped 42 percent, but exceptional costs worth £1.5 billion ($2.13 billion, 1.74 billion euros) related to its restructuring of JLR hurt its profitability.

Published: 18th May 2021 09:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 09:31 PM   |  A+A-

Tata Motors, N Chandrasekaran

Chairman of Tata Sons and Tata Motors, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, speaks during the Auto Expo 2020 at Greater Noida . (AFP Photo)

By AFP

MUMBAI: Tata Motors announced a $1 billion loss Tuesday despite a strong performance in the first quarter of 2021 as restructuring costs related to its British luxury car brand Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) hit the automaker's bottom line.

The Mumbai-headquartered firm posted a consolidated net loss of 76 billion rupees during the January-March period, narrowing its losses from 98.9 billion rupees a year earlier.

The auto giant's revenues jumped 42 percent, but exceptional costs worth £1.5 billion ($2.13 billion, 1.74 billion euros) related to its restructuring of JLR hurt its profitability.

"It was a strong and resilient all-round performance for us, despite the pandemic," P.B. Balaji, chief financial officer of Tata Motors, told reporters in a post-earnings conference call.

ALSO READ | Tata Motors to hike car, SUV prices by about two per cent from May 8

The company reported losses for three consecutive quarters last year, as the pandemic hammered demand in domestic and international markets.

But an easing of coronavirus restrictions saw the firm's revenues soar between October 2020 and March this year, as consumers splashed out on big-ticket items.

Renewed lockdowns triggered by a ferocious second pandemic wave in India have dampened demand for vehicles yet again, with automobile makers including Tata Motors announcing temporary plant shutdowns.

"We will continue to remain vigilant about the evolving Covid situation," the company's CEO and managing director Guenter Butschek said in a statement.

Butschek is due to step down on June 30 of this year with uncertainty mounting over the firm's leadership after his replacement Marc Llistosella backed out of the role in March citing "personal reasons".

Britain's largest car manufacturer JLR reported a 20.5 percent increase in revenue, led by a strong sales performance in China.

In February, JLR said it would lay off 2,000 employees in the financial year 2021-22, with a plan to go fully electric from 2025.

Tata Motors' share price has surged 78 percent in 2021 so far, boosted by expectations of a sustained recovery in profitability.

Its shares closed over three percent higher in Mumbai Tuesday ahead of the earnings announcement.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tata Motors Jaguar Land Rover Covid coronavirus
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp