STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

WhatsApp to delete accounts that don’t accept new policy 

Sibal added that although the accounts would not be deleted right away, they will eventually be removed if the guidelines were not accepted.

Published: 18th May 2021 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Whatsapp

For representational purposes. (File photo)

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp has not deferred its controversial privacy policy in India and will gradually delete user accounts which do not accept the new terms and conditions. WhatsApp’s lawyers, Arvind Datar and Kapil Sibhal informed the Delhi High Court on Monday that there was no deferment of the policy, stating that the tech firm was trying to get users on board with persuasion and may eventually delete the user accounts that don’t comply with the new rules. Sibal added that although the accounts would not be deleted right away, they will eventually be removed if the guidelines were not accepted.

This stand contradicts earlier reports that claimed WhatsApp had scrapped or deferred the rollout of its privacy policy in India—a new set of rules surrounding chat information and business accounts which had sparked widespread criticism across the country.WhatsApp, however, has said that it will send reminders on its privacy policy update in the weeks to come and that there would be no intercession of user privacy.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, appearing on behalf of the Central government, told the Delhi HC that WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violated the country’s Information Technology Act, 2020 and that a reply has been sought from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on the same. The Centre sought to maintain a status quo on the implementation of the policy, a suggestion opposed by Whatsapp.

According to data analytics firm Sensor Tower, WhatsApp downloads during the January-April period fell by 43 per cent to 172.3 million globally after it announced changes in its new privacy policy. Rival messaging apps Signal and Telegram have witnessed a massive spike in new installations during that period to  64.4 million (1,192 per cent YoY) and 161 million (98 per cent yoy), respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
WhatsApp privacy policy Facebook Delhi High Court
India Matters
Global pharma major Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against COVID variants found in India: Study
A recovered COVID-19 patient donating plasma. (File Photo)
Centre drops plasma therapy as suggested treatment for Covid in India
The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Soon, ventilated PPE kits to provide relief to healthworkers
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp to delete accounts that don’t accept new policy 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, heavy winds and rainfall continue
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp