STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Cairn makes damaging remarks on India’s handling of Air India

The UK-based energy giant sued Air India in a US court to recover the $1.2 billion arbitration award that it won against India in the retrospective tax dispute case. 

Published: 19th May 2021 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Dipak Mondal
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  If Air India was run as a truly independent juridical entity, it would have gone out of business well over a decade ago, but it is kept in existence only to further India’s interests —Cairn Energy Plc has made some damaging remarks like this on Air India and the way the government had run its day-to-day operations in its submission to the US court.

The UK-based energy giant sued Air India in a US court to recover the $1.2 billion arbitration award that it won against India in the retrospective tax dispute case.  Cairn has made a submission in the court that Air India is the alter ego of India and that it should be held jointly and severally responsible for India’s debts.
In the court filing, a copy of which is with The New Indian Express, Cairn has said that India does not observe corporate formalities but rather stacks the board of Air India with politicians and civil servants, all the while India dictates the airline’s everyday policy decisions at every level. It went on to add that government revenue including the revenue taken from Cairn Energy is funneled into Air India to keep “this unprofitable enterprise running”.

In its court submission, Cairn Energy has given five reasons as to why Air India should be held liable for the outstanding dues of the Indian government. Cairn argued that only does India support Air  India financially through grants, capital contribution, guarantees, loans, and special tax treatments, but India essentially controls Air India’s access to other sources of funding, including private bank loans, Air India’s earnings from air service operations, including by regulating fares and routes, as well as Air India’s spending. It added that Indian government officials manage the airline and control its day-to-day operations. “India appoints Air India’s leadership, sets their pay, and has the power to remove them from their position.

Unsurprisingly, this has led to an Air India Board of Directors dominated by government officials, and to the prompt removal of Directors or managers who criticize India’s micromanagement of the airline,” it stated in its filing. The third reason it gives is that all of Air India’s profits and losses are borne by India, the government even guarantees loans of Air India. In  return, says Cairn, Air India provides India with valuable services by upgrading government employees’ tickets  for free, delaying collection of outstanding payments, and purchasing specially made  aircraft exclusively for government VIP service. 

Fourthly, India forces Air India to undertake uneconomic transactions to accomplish foreign policy goals, to fly routes that generate more losses than revenues for its own political and diplomatic purposes, and to give government officials perks on its airlines. And lastly, it noted that the distinction between Air India and India is illusory, and respecting those differences would inequitably allow India to shield its assets from creditors.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
air india carin energy
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp