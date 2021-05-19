STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

RBI permitting India Inc to set up funds in GIFT City a big boost to IFSC

Experts say, the move is significant as, in the absence of clarity, Indian investors would shy away from sponsoring a fund in the GIFT City.

Published: 19th May 2021 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Reserve Bank of India

Reserve Bank of India (Photo | PTI)

By Dipak Mondal
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Indian corporates can now set up funds in the Gujarat GIFT City, which is considered an overseas tax jurisdiction, and the fund can be invested back into India without the same being treated as round-tripping. In a recent move, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to treat investments by Indian sponsors of a fund in the GIFT City as overseas direct investment, paving the way for more Indian investors floating funds in GIFT City to invest in the country. Experts say, the move is significant as, in the absence of clarity, Indian investors would shy away from sponsoring a fund in the GIFT City.

According to Anandaday Misshra, founder and managing partner, AMLEGALS, the Foreign Exchange Management (Transfer or Issue of any foreign security) Regulations, 2004 does not permit investment by an Indian party into an overseas firm in the financial services sector under automatic route. But, the RBI move makes provision for setting up an alternative investment fund (AIF) in overseas jurisdictions, 
including GIFT City, under the automatic route.

Gujarat Gift City is India’s only international financial services centre (IFSC). IFSCs are treated as international tax jurisdictions as they offer several tax benefits and other compliance which are not otherwise available in the country.  However, investments in the GIFT City have been slow to take off due to regulatory and other hurdles.

Dhaval Jariwala, a Mumbai-based chartered accountant, says that allowing an Indian party to act as a sponsor to fund a fund set up in GIFT City would boost investment in the IFSC. “This may be a much-needed guidance for those who were looking to set up an India dedicated AIF in GIFT, sponsor contribution to which by an Indian party was being viewed as a potential round tripping of funds,” he adds. 

To set up a fund in the IFSC, it is mandatory to have a sponsor and a manager of the fund. The Securities and Exchange Board of India also requires the manager or sponsor to have a continuing interest in the fund of not less than 2.5 per cent of the corpus or $750,000 whichever is lower, in the form of investment in the fund. However, some experts believe that the RBI circular still leaves some ambiguity which needs addressing.

“In the case of sponsor contributions to AIF in IFSC, the regulations specify only the minimum contribution and there is no cap on the maximum contribution. If the provision of investment through automatic route apply only for the minimum contribution or the entire contribution is not yet clear,” Divakar Vijayasarthy, managing partner, DVS Advisors, notes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
gujarat gift city RBI
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp