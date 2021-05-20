STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Mercedes-Benz extends warranty, free service period till June 30

It is also providing protection against lapsed service and with missed scheduled annual service from April 15 up to May 31, to be honoured up to June 30, 2021, without affecting warranty benefits.

Published: 20th May 2021 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

An employee attaches a Mercedes emblem as he works on a Mercedes-Benz S-class car at the Mercedes plant in Germany.

An employee attaches a Mercedes emblem as he works on a Mercedes-Benz S-class car at the Mercedes plant in Germany. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Thursday said it has extended warranty and free service period for its customers till June 30 in view of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Standard warranty cases expiring between April 15 and May 31, 2021, will be honoured up to June 30, while claims related to advance assurance extended warranty or motor insurance (by Daimler Financial Services Insurance) lapsed within the same time period can be reported till June 30, 2021, Mercedes-Benz India said in a statement.

Moreover, the company said it is also providing protection against lapsed service and with missed scheduled annual service from April 15 up to May 31, to be honoured up to June 30, 2021, without affecting warranty benefits.

"However, customers should ensure servicing of their vehicles before June 30," it added.

In the current challenging situation, it remains our endeavour to assure our customers of complete peace of mind when it comes to their vehicles.

Through these specially crafted service initiatives along with our service teams' ongoing support working remotely, our customers will continue to enjoy a hassle-free vehicle ownership," Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO Martin Schwenk said.

The company also said it is offering customers an extra period to purchase an extended warranty if the vehicle's standard warranty period of 3 years is expiring between April 15 and May 31 by calling the nearest Mercedes-Benz dealership before June 30, 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mercedes-Benz warranty extension free service period extension
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp