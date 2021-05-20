PGCIL organises COVID-19 vaccination camps in NCR region; 2,600 people inoculated

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State-run Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) on Thursday said around 2,600 people have been inoculated at a vaccination drive organised by the company in the national capital region (NCR) of Delhi.

These camps were organised for the age groups of 18-44 years and also for those above 45 years of age, a company statement said.

PGCIL has organised vaccination camps in many locations for its employees at its establishments across the country like Kota, Bhiwadi, Misa, Namsai, Rourkela, Ara, Biharsharif, Saharsa, and Muzaffarpur etc.

For all the camps the cost on account of vaccination was borne by PGCIL.

Among the camps organised at various locations, a vaccination camp was organised from May 10 to 17, 2021 in Gurugram in association with Max Hospital, where more than 1,600 individuals were vaccinated.

These include employees, contractual employees and superannuated employees and their family members.

Another vaccination camp was organised by the company in Gurugram from March 31 to May 6, 2021 in association with Max Hospital, Fortis and Artemis, where more than 700 individuals were vaccinated.

A vaccination camp was also organised by PGCIL in Delhi in association with Apollo Hospitals where more than 290 people took the vaccine.

This number includes more than 80 employees and their families from the Ministry of Power and other power public sector undertakings (PSUs).

The PGCIL stands united with the government of India's vision to complete the largest vaccination drive in the world, the company said.