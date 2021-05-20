STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex opens over 150 points higher, turns red amid weak global cues

The 30-share BSE index was trading 53.09 points or 0.11 per cent lower at 49,849.55, and the broader NSE Nifty declined 48.45 points or 0.32 per cent to 14,981.70.

Published: 20th May 2021 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Sensex

For representational purpose.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 150 points in opening trade on Thursday, but soon turned red tracking losses in index majors Axis Bank, TCS and Bajaj Finance amid negative global cues.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 53.09 points or 0.11 per cent lower at 49,849.55, and the broader NSE Nifty declined 48.45 points or 0.32 per cent to 14,981.70.

ONGC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 2 per cent, followed by Sun Pharma, Axis Bank, PowerGrid, Bajaj Finance and Nestle India.

On the other hand, Titan, M&M, L&T, Asian Paints and ICICI Bank were among the gainers.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 290.69 points or 0.58 per cent lower at 49,902.64, and Nifty fell 77.95 points or 0.52 per cent to close at 15,030.15.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 697.75 crore on Wednesday, as per provisional exchange data.

Domestic equities look to be flat for the day, said Binod Modi Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities.

According to him, a visible decline in daily caseload has offered comfort to investors, which indicates that earlier assumption of daily caseload in second wave peaking-out by the end of May or mid of June holds true and adverse impact of second wave should not be felt beyond 1QFY22.

"Investors will continue to focus on the trajectory of daily caseload and vaccination ramp-up in the country in the near term," he said.

In the US, equities corrected for the third consecutive day as the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes showed debate emerging within the Federal Reserve over rising inflation.

While FOMC had voted unanimously to maintain accommodative policy in April, minutes showed that some members were open at the possibility of discussion around when to taper USD 120 billion monthly bond buying, he noted.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were trading on a negative note in mid-session deals, while Nikkei was trading in the positive terrain.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.15 per cent higher at USD 66.76 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex nifty
India Matters
Doordarshan
To counter bad press abroad, govt plans DD International
Corporation, as a part of its mass vaccination drive vaccinate hundreds of Brooke field IT company employees at Perungudi on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin prasath, EPS)
Covid vaccine can be given 3 months after recovery: Centre
For representational purposes
Bangladesh beats India in per capita income
Asia Cup (Photo | AFP)
Pakistan likely to host 2022 Asia Cup: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp