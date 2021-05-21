STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Piaggio to extend service snd warranty period for Vespa, Aprilia brands till July 31

In view of this, Piaggio will provide its customers with an extension of warranty and free service period for a span of one-month or maximum up to July 31.

Published: 21st May 2021 01:32 PM

The Piaggio plant in India

The Piaggio plant in India. (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Italian premium scooter maker Piaggio on Friday said it will extend service and warranty period for its Vespa and Aprilia brand of scooters till July 31 due to the lockdown and similar restrictions in several states to deal with the pandemic.

Considering the current travel restrictions imposed in many states of India to prevent the spread of the virus, customers would be unable to avail the benefits of warranty or get their vehicles serviced, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL) said in a statement.

In view of this, Piaggio will provide its customers with an extension of warranty and free service period for a span of one-month or maximum up to July 31, the company said. This benefit will be availed by the customers whose warranty and free service expires within the lockdown period.

It added thaat the services will be extended for a month post the lockdown. "Warranty and services expiring during the lockdown, will be extended by one month post lockdown or maximum till July 31," PVPL said.

Piaggio India CMD Diego Graffi said, "The nation is going through tough times with the second wave of COVID-19 hitting all of us. To support our customers in these tough times, we would be extending both warranty and free service period by one month or up maximum till July 31."

He added that given the restricted travel that customers are facing in many states, this extension would give them some relief as they will be able to use Piaggio's services smoothly post the lockdown.

