STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

RBI’s new norms on interoperability put mobile wallets on par with banks

Additionally, mobile wallets can now be used for cash withdrawals up to Rs 2,000. The wallet limit can be increased to Rs 2 lakh from Rs l lakh, the circular said.

Published: 21st May 2021 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Starting April 2022, a mobile wallet user, who has fulfilled all know-your-customer (KYC) norms, will be able to send and receive money from different mobile wallets including the likes of Paytm and PhonePe.

In a recent circular, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has made mobile wallet interoperability mandatory from FY23 (aligned with the framework outlined in its policy statement last month), which experts say would put the non-bank (prepaid payment instruments) PPI issuers or the digital wallets at par with traditional bank accounts in terms of services offered. The move, they say, will enable wider usage and penetration of digital payments.

Shilpa Mankar Ahluwalia, Partner - FinTech, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co said that the new RBI norms will create a much greater level playing field between bank and non-bank PPI issuers. Additionally, mobile wallets can now be used for cash withdrawals up to Rs 2,000. The wallet limit can be increased to Rs 2 lakh from Rs l lakh, the circular said.

“These quasi bank payment features will enable much wider usage and penetration of PPIs pushing the growth of digital payments in the country,” Mankar added. Interoperability, in simple terms, means that customers who have completed full-KYC will be able to transfer funds to beneficiaries of other PPIs or banks. So from wallet service provider like Paytm you can transfer money to PhonePay and vice-versa.

While the move would open up another window for wallet companies to explore new business opportunities, experts say it remains to be seen how wallet operators can build on this and how this might eventually impact the idea of payments banks. The cost of entry into a new industry, however, is likely to get lowered. Meanwhile, the only difference between the two will be that payments banks will pay interest on deposits, while wallet balances will not yield any return, said an industry expert, requesting anonymity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RBI mobile wallets
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp