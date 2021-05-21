STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

SBI's year-on-year net profit up by 80.15 per cent for fourth quarter of FY2020-21

Year-on-year Q4FY21 net interest income increased by 18.89 per cent to Rs 27,067 crore from Rs 22,767 crore reported for Q4FY20.

Published: 21st May 2021 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

State Bank of India, SBI

Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) reported an 80.15 per cent jump in its standalone profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 6,451 crore in the three months to March 2021, aided by higher interest income and lower provisioning for bad loans.

The lender had posted a profit after tax of Rs 3,581 crore in the same quarter of FY20.

For the full year, its standalone PAT grew by 41 per cent to Rs 20,410 crore as against Rs 14,488 crore in FY20.

"We have further consolidated our performance in the previous quarter (Q4 FY21) both in terms of profitability and asset quality.

We have been able to deliver consistent improvement in all the areas of profitability despite the disruptions caused by the pandemic," its chairman Dinesh Khara told reporters.

Net interest income for the quarter ended March 2021 increased by 18.89 per cent to Rs 27,067 crore from Rs 22,767 crore in the year-ago period.

Domestic net interest margin (NIM) improved by 17 basis points (bps) to 3.11 per cent from 2.94 per cent.

Gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) improved to 4.98 per cent from 6.15 per cent and net NPA stood at 1.15 per cent as against 2.23 per cent.

"Our gross NPA ratio has come down to below 5 per cent now which is the lowest in five years. Going forward, we do not see any concern on asset quality front and we expect the trend to continue," Khara said.

The bank's loan loss provision declined 16.64 per cent to Rs 9,914 crore from Rs 11,894 crore.

Fresh slippages during the quarter stood at Rs 21,934 crore.

Slippages ratio for FY21 declined to 1.18 per cent from 2.16 per cent as at the end of FY20.

Recoveries and upgradation were at Rs 4,329 crore.

The bank's capital adequacy ratio (CAR) improved by 68 bps y-o-y to 13.74 per cent as of March 2021.

Its total deposits grew at 13.56 per cent y-o-y, out of which current account deposit grew by 27.36 per cent while saving bank deposits rose by 14.79 per cent.

Domestic credit growth stood at 5.67 per cent y-o-y, mainly driven by retail (personal) advances (16.47 per cent), SME (4.24 per cent) and agricultural advances (3.92 per cent).

Khara said the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in recent times and the restricted lockdowns in many places have slightly decelerated the pick-up in the economy.

With the improvement in vaccination coverage, the recovery in economic activity is expected in the next two to three months, he said, adding that the bank is looking at a loan book growth of 10 per cent in the current financial year.

Khara said the bank intends to create a COVID-19 loan book of Rs 10,000 crore for the healthcare sector.

Earlier this month, RBI had announced an on-tap term liquidity facility of Rs 50,000 crore under which banks can provide fresh lending support to a wide range of entities including vaccine manufacturers, importers/suppliers of vaccines and priority medical devices and hospitals/dispensaries, among others.

"We will implement a plan of action in FY22 and certainly create a COVID-19 book as desired by RBI. We have already given (funds) to Bharat Biotech, Biological E and Serum Institute. We are quite open to any such requirements and will be more than happy to support," Khara said.

The bank's scrip closed at Rs 401.10 apiece, up 4.30 per cent on BSE.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SBI SBI net profit SBI profit SBI bad loans
India Matters
Dr AK Banerji who served at AIIMS' neurosurgery department for 30 years, said that the drug was reasonably effective on cancer.
'DRDO's drug was effective on brain cancer patients, can't say about Covid-19'
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumya Sinha)
Covid culpability: A conspiracy of silence
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Credit card, passport details of 45 lakh flyers leaked in massive Air India data breach
(Representational Image)
Funds for start-ups offering indigenous solutions to Covid crisis 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp