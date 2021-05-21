Zomato facilitating free vaccination drive for over 1.5 lakh frontline staff, employees

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Online food ordering platform Zomato is facilitating free vaccination drive for its over 1.5 lakh frontline staff and employees, its founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said on Friday.

"Last week, we started vaccinating our delivery partners in NCR. In one of the largest efforts of its kind, we are facilitating a free and safe vaccination drive for more than 150,000 of our frontline staff and employees. Thousands of our delivery partners are already vaccinated," Goyal tweeted.

Mumbai and Bengaluru vaccinations start on Saturday. He added that vaccinations in multiple other cities will begin next week. "The safety of our customers is the #1 priority for us and our delivery partners who have selflessly and safely delivered hundreds of millions of orders during the pandemic," Goyal said.

"And while we set up camps in various other cities over the next few days, we are also encouraging our delivery partners to get vaccinated on their own. We are more than covering for the cost -- we are *incentivising* our delivery partners to find a slot in their vicinity asap," he added.

Goyal also said Zomato continues to educate its delivery partners on the importance of getting vaccinated. The vaccination status of the company's delivery partners will soon be visible on the Zomato app, he added.