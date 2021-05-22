STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Slackening economic momentum to limit non-compulsory purchases: ICRA

Indicators such as GST e-way bills, electricity generation, vehicle registrations and rail freight traffic displayed a slowing sequential momentum, reflecting the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Published: 22nd May 2021 05:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2021 05:26 PM   |  A+A-

Food, retail, inflation, food price

For representational purpose. (Photo|P Jawahar, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI:: Slackening economic momentum driven by the second wave of COVID-19 infections in India has emerged as a concern with bruised sentiment, high healthcare costs and fuel expenses likely to limit discretionary purchases in the immediate term, rating agency ICRA has said.

Chief Economist Aditi Nayar said that in addition, contact-intensive services can expect cutback in spending.

As expected, the shrunken base of nationwide lockdown in April 2020 boosted the pace of year-on-year expansion of several high-frequency indicators in April this year, resulting in a widespread improvement compared to the performance in March. "However, the optimism generated by this trend is limited as 8 of the 13 non-financial indicators last month remained below their pre-COVID levels," she said.

Moreover, indicators such as GST e-way bills, electricity generation, vehicle registrations and rail freight traffic displayed a slowing sequential momentum, reflecting the rise in COVID-19 cases and imposition of localised restrictions. "Early data available for May confirms that this trend is continuing as the lockdowns have both been extended and spread to other states to curb the second wave of COVID-19," said Nayar.

She said that the sharply higher daily infections in second wave of COVID-19 will have a prolonged negative impact on consumer sentiment. "Substantial healthcare expenses along with high retail prices of fuels are likely to squeeze disposable incomes in urban as well as rural areas," Nayar said.

Moreover, after the satiation of pent-up demand seen during festive season in 2020, demand for many varieties of consumer durables may be low. "Overall, we expect discretionary spending on consumer durables and areas like home improvements may be limited in the near term in addition to the expected cutback in spending on contact-intensive services," said Nayar.

The monthly indicators tracked by ICRA include the production of passenger vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, vehicle registrations, output of Coal India Ltd, electricity generation, non-oil merchandise exports, ports cargo traffic, rail freight traffic, generation of GST e-way bills, domestic airlines' passenger traffic, consumption of petrol and diesel, aggregate deposits and non-food credit of scheduled commercial banks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ICRA COVID19 Retail buying Discretionary purchases Non compulsory purchases
India Matters
A health worker shows a vial of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine during its administration to the employees of Dr. Reddys Laboratories as a pilot drive, in Hyderabad. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
August date for Made in India Sputnik V vaccine
(Representational Photo | PTI)
Second Covid wave is affecting younger people more than older ones
Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev (File | EPS)
'Enough is enough': IMA seeks action against yoga guru Ramdev
Representational Image. (File Photo)
An over-heated earth is churning up monster cyclones

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp