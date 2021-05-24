STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Roche's antibody Covid treatment cocktail launched in India at Rs 59,750 per dose

The MRP for the multi dose pack (each pack can treat two patients) is Rs 1,19,500 and the drug will be available through leading hospitals and COVID treatment centers.

Published: 24th May 2021 10:51 AM

An employee works at the reception area of Cipla at its headquarters in Mumbai

An employee works at the reception area of Cipla at its headquarters in Mumbai (File photo| Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Drug majors Roche India and Cipla on Monday announced launch of Roche's Antibody Cocktail in India priced at Rs 59,750 per dose for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in patients who are at high risk.

"The first batch of the Antibody Cocktail (Casirivimab and Imdevimab) is now available in India while a second batch will be made available by mid-June. In total they can potentially benefit 2,00,000 patients as each of the 1,00,000 packs that will be available in India offers treatment for two patients," Cipla and Roche said in a joint statement.

It added that Cipla will distribute the product by leveraging its strong distribution strengths across the country. The price for each patient dose [a combined dose of 1,200 mg (600 mg of Casirivimab and 600 mg of Imdevimab)] will be Rs 59,750 inclusive of all taxes.

The maximum retail price for the multi dose pack (each pack can treat two patients) is Rs 1,19,500 inclusive of all taxes As per the statement, the drug will be available through leading hospitals and COVID treatment centers.

The Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) had recently provided an emergency use authorisation (EUA) for the Antibody Cocktail (Casirivimab and Imdevimab) in India. It has also received a EUA in the US and several EU countries.

"We are optimistic that the availability of Antibody Cocktail (Casirivimab and Imdevimab) in India can help in minimising hospitalisation, ease the burden on healthcare systems and play a key role in treatment of high risk patients before their condition worsens," said Roche Pharma India CEO and MD V Simpson Emmanuel.

Umang Vohra, MD and Global CEO Cipla said, "We look forward to leveraging our solid marketing and distribution strengths in India to provide broader, equitable access to this innovative treatment option in the country."

The antibody cocktail is to be administered for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age or older, weighing at least 40 kg) who are confirmed to be infected with SARS-COV2 and who are at high risk of developing severe COVID-19 disease and do not require oxygen.

Vohra said it has been shown to help these high-risk patients before their condition worsens, reducing the risk of hospitalisation and fatality by 70 per cent and shortening the duration of symptoms by four days.

