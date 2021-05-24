Trade body appeals to finance minister to extend time for filing GSTR 3B

By PTI

COIMBATORE: The local chapter of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Monday requested Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to extend the time limit for filing of the GSTR 3B till June 26 as it would give great relief to tax-payers.

The government has not extended the due date for filing of GSTR-3B for April 2021 for traders who have more than Rs five crore turnover, instead relief has been given to the tax-payers by way of nil or reduced interest for certain period of delay in discharging the tax liability, the Chamber said in a letter to the minister.

There was partial lockdown in Tamil Nadu from May 10 to 24 and the state is under 100 per cent lockdown till May 31 and traders could not attend their routine office work, chamber president C Balasubramanian said.

Stating that the entire trade and industry are facing a huge crisis due to the unprecedented times, Balasubramanian said due to the outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, the GST assessees are facing a lot of challenges and are put to great hardship.

Considering the situation, he appealed to the minister to issue a favourable order.