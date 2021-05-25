STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Edtech sector set to grow despite raging pandemic

As Covid-induced lockdown continues, the demand for online learning is set to grow further.

Published: 25th May 2021 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Education, Skill development

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the pandemic hit several other sectors, the online learning space in India witnessed a $2 billion funding in 2020, according to a report by Research firm Tracxn. Market leaders including Byju’s, Unacademy and upGrad have attracted investments from global PE/ VC funds and gone on to acquire smaller firms which either have a specialised tech product or service offering,  leading to further consolidation within the sector. India’s edtech sector is expected to be $30 billion market size by 2030.

As Covid-induced lockdown continues, the demand for online learning is set to grow further. Industry leaders say the edtech boom will continue in 2021 despite the economy on a backtrack due to rising Covid cases. On Monday, upGrad announced acquisition of Bengaluru-based video learning platform Impartus for Rs 150 crore. UpGrad, which enables upskilling of professionals/ civil services aspirants through remote learning courses is now aiming to venture into K-12 online education space through this acquisition putting it at loggerheads with Byju’s, which now commands a valuation of over $15 billion.

With this acquisition, upGrad, which predominantly focuses on working professionals, will now be able to strengthen its presence among higher educationinstitutions and learners, which is a Rs 560 billion market, the company said. Another major player, Unacademy, also expanded its target and acquired six miche firms last year as well as secured SoftBank Vision Fund’s Vision Fund 2 funding to turn into a unicorn. The $1 billion acquisition of Aakash Educational Services by Byju’s – India’s largest edtech firm – in April paved the way for the integration of technology channels and physical learning resources. 

Bright future
Edtech has matured since the onset of Covid pandemic and this is expected to continue this year as well, said Siddharth Maheshwari, co-founder, Newton School.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
education sector Pandemic
India Matters
Dark clouds hover in the sky ahead of landfall of Cyclone Yaas at Dhulagarh in Howrah district, Monday, May 24, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bad news on a conveyor belt as Yaas gets closer
Image for representation
'No reason to believe Covid will disproportionately affect kids in next wave'
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
New areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Yaas: Red alert issued in four Odisha districts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp