No major impact of pandemic on client deliverables: Infosys

By PTI

NEW DELHI: IT major Infosys on Tuesday said it has seen no major impact on client deliverables due to the ongoing pandemic, and has been working proactively with clients to mitigate any potential impact.

The Bengaluru-based company has also enabled vaccination for 14,150 employees and their family members through its centres, and is in the process of setting up additional facilities across its campuses in India.

Besides, Infosys is providing financial support, exploring training and job opportunities for the next of kin and offering necessary assistance to support dependents of deceased staff members.

"We continue to operate in a remote model across our offices and see no major impact on our client deliverables due to the ongoing health situation.

In few instances, where we have had challenges, we have been working proactively with our clients to mitigate any potential impact," Infosys said in a statement.

As part of its localisation strategy, Infosys has made significant investments in near shore hubs across many countries in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific over the last few years in terms of building capabilities and acquiring talent, it added.

The company has also significantly increased hiring of university graduates as well as lateral hires, over the last few quarters, globally.

"While the second wave in India is having a far more adverse effect, for companies like ours, having a large bench strength (talent pool) both in India and internationally, is helping us ensure seamless client delivery. Our clients too, continue to be very supportive during this time," Infosys noted.

As India reels under the impact of the deadly second wave of coronavirus infections, several organisations across the spectrum have come forward to support the relief efforts to tackle the shortage of medical oxygen, beds, and other resources.

Efforts to ramp up vaccination are also underway. India has so far administered over 19.8 crore jabs to eligible beneficiaries.

IT firms HCL and Tech Mahindra have also expanded their efforts towards COVID-19 relief efforts for employees, including partnering with hospitals for providing employees with easy access to treatment and supporting dependents of deceased staff members.

Infosys said it has collaborated with 172 hospitals in 34 cities, where employees and their family members can visit to get vaccinated.

"Infosys has established vaccination centres for employees and their family members at some of its campuses across India. So far, through our centres, we have been able to enable vaccination for 14,150 employees and family members," it added.

Infosys is also in the process of setting up additional centres across its campuses in the country. The IT services major - which has a headcount of 2.59 lakh globally - has set up employee COVID care centres, managed by various medical partners, in 10 Indian cities including Mysore, Chennai and Hyderabad, where its development centres are located.

"Since the start of the pandemic in January 2020, there have been a few unfortunate fatalities globally. In case of an unfortunate turn of events with an employee, our teams provide immediate support to the grieving family, and continue to work with them on their long-term requirements," Infosys said.

This includes immediate financial support, in addition to Infosys' group insurance coverage, exploring training and job opportunities for the next of kin, wherever feasible, as well as other necessary assistance as the situation may require, it added.

Infosys said over the last 12 months, it has implemented several well-being initiatives for employees globally, including sessions with experts on mental health, self-care and women's health, along with sessions on prioritising work-life balance.

The company had recently announced that it has doubled its commitment towards COVID relief efforts to Rs 200 crore that would be used to add hospital beds and augment the supply of oxygen concentrators and ventilators, among other activities.

Infosys helped set up a 150-bed COVID care hospital in Bengaluru, in partnership with the state which is currently running at full capacity.

"We are also working with various state governments in providing infrastructure for hospitals across locations in India.

In addition, across six states in the country, we are helping to set up oxygen plants, each with the capacity to produce 500 LPM of oxygen," it said.

The company has also helped the Karnataka government to create the Apthamitra app for COVID support for citizens.