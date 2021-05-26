STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Flipkart strengthens supply chain, hires 23,000

Meanwhile, Flipkart has started a phase-wise vaccination drive for its employees, beginning with frontline workers.

Published: 26th May 2021 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: E-commerce major Flipkart on Monday said that it has hired 23,000 workers across its supply chain over the past three months and that recruitments across departments will continue amid a demand spurt for essential deliveries. 

“We are actively hiring across various departments and we have ramped up our delivery operations as a result of higher demand in various categories,” a company official confirmed to the TNIE. Delivery executives will form a chunk of the new hires by the e-commerce firm as it focuses on enabling quicker hyperlocal service “The growing demand for e-commerce services across the country as people continue to remain indoors to fight the virus has necessitated a ramp up of our supply chain, creating thousands of employment opportunities.

All new hires will be covered with our healthcare and wellness initiatives to ensure their safety during these testing times.” Hemant Badri, Senior Vice-President, Supply Chain at Flipkart said, adding that the e-tailer has also been partnering with several neighbourhood kirana stores.

Meanwhile, Flipkart has started a phase-wise vaccination drive for its employees, beginning with frontline workers. From strict safety regulations and protocols across its warehouses to driving awareness on Covid-19 safety behaviour, the company said it is  also undertaking training  programmes for its direct hires in various aspects of the supply chain.

These trainings are being undertaken through  mobile applications such as WhatsApp, Zoom, and Hangout, along with Flipkart’s own Learning Management System (LMS), the company added.
Across product categories, Flipkart said healthcare, medical equipment and groceries have seen a massive increase in demand during the pandemic even as the supply of non-essentials remains barred.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Flipkart Flipkart supply chain Flipkart hiring
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Covishield seen preventing severe Covid even in breakthrough infections, finds study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Take a break and ring in the hours
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
In the face of uncertainty, Indians are saving every penny for a rainy day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wave crashing on the shore at Vizhinjam harbour in Thiruvananthapuram, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Four boats capsize near Kerala's Vizhinjam harbour: One fisherman dead, one missing
Trees move due to strong wind during Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Cyclone Yaas unleashes fury on Odisha-West Bengal coasts, over one crore people affected
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp