Flipkart strengthens supply chain, hires 23,000

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: E-commerce major Flipkart on Monday said that it has hired 23,000 workers across its supply chain over the past three months and that recruitments across departments will continue amid a demand spurt for essential deliveries.

“We are actively hiring across various departments and we have ramped up our delivery operations as a result of higher demand in various categories,” a company official confirmed to the TNIE. Delivery executives will form a chunk of the new hires by the e-commerce firm as it focuses on enabling quicker hyperlocal service “The growing demand for e-commerce services across the country as people continue to remain indoors to fight the virus has necessitated a ramp up of our supply chain, creating thousands of employment opportunities.

All new hires will be covered with our healthcare and wellness initiatives to ensure their safety during these testing times.” Hemant Badri, Senior Vice-President, Supply Chain at Flipkart said, adding that the e-tailer has also been partnering with several neighbourhood kirana stores.

Meanwhile, Flipkart has started a phase-wise vaccination drive for its employees, beginning with frontline workers. From strict safety regulations and protocols across its warehouses to driving awareness on Covid-19 safety behaviour, the company said it is also undertaking training programmes for its direct hires in various aspects of the supply chain.

These trainings are being undertaken through mobile applications such as WhatsApp, Zoom, and Hangout, along with Flipkart’s own Learning Management System (LMS), the company added.

Across product categories, Flipkart said healthcare, medical equipment and groceries have seen a massive increase in demand during the pandemic even as the supply of non-essentials remains barred.