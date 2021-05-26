STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

GST fitment panel favours tax on sin goods

The decision will be taken to offset revenue losses resulting from tax cut on essentials

Published: 26th May 2021 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

GST Council

For representational purposes

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  On the back of state governments increasingly putting pressure on the Centre to slash GST rates on Covid essentials, the GST Council’s fitment committee has suggested increasing tax on sin goods to offset the loss in revenue. “In line with the suggestions, GST on some Covid essentials is likely to be slashed.

However, the fitment committee has suggested the amount of revenue foregone and given a list of ‘sin goods’ on which tax can be increased to offset the cost,” a senior finance ministry official said, adding that the quantum of tax, however, will be decided by the Council based on revenue analysis of states. The GST Council is scheduled to meet on May 28 to discuss a host of issues, including reducing GST on essential medicine and equipment and shortfall of GST compensation this year. 

While the finance ministry has already given import duty relief on Covid- related medical supplies and vaccines, state ministers have constantly requested for a similar relief on locally produced vaccines too.  
During the 43rd meeting of the council, which will take place via video-conferencing, pending issues like reduction of GST on vaccines, Covid-19 related medicine, oxygen cylinder and other items, said sources.

Many states, including Orissa, West Bengal, Punjab have written to the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman requesting lower tax on Covid vaccines. As states have been asked to purchase vaccines for people in the 18-45 years of age group, GST on vaccines would make the purchases costly for them, they said.

Punjab finance minister Manpreeet Singh Badal sought a discussion on floor and band of rates within which states may be allowed to fix their respective state-GST rates as they continue to face a deficit of around 20 per cent of the assured revenue. In the six-page letter dated May 24, he also raised the issue of bureaucrats being allowed to tweak GST rules in the name of enforcement without the political oversight of the GST Council, which sets a “dangerous” precedent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GST GST Council Covid essentials
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Covishield seen preventing severe Covid even in breakthrough infections, finds study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Take a break and ring in the hours
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
In the face of uncertainty, Indians are saving every penny for a rainy day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wave crashing on the shore at Vizhinjam harbour in Thiruvananthapuram, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Four boats capsize near Kerala's Vizhinjam harbour: One fisherman dead, one missing
Trees move due to strong wind during Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Cyclone Yaas unleashes fury on Odisha-West Bengal coasts, over one crore people affected
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp