NHAI issues guidelines for toll plazas to reduce waiting time

The constant growth and adoption of FASTag by the highway users is encouraging and has helped in bringing more efficiency in toll operations, it added.

Published: 26th May 2021 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

Vehicles line up at Vanagaram toll plaza on Chennai Bypass road.

Representational image. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The NHAI on Wednesday said it has issued guidelines to ensure not more than 10 seconds service time per vehicle even during the peak hours at toll plazas to ensure minimal waiting time.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in a statement said the new set of guidelines will also ensure seamless flow of traffic at the toll plazas by not allowing vehicles to queue up more than 100 metres.

Noting that although at most of the toll plazas, there is no waiting time after the mandatory 100 per cent FASTag, the NHAI said, "even then if there is a queue of waiting vehicles of more than 100 metres due to some reason, the vehicles will be allowed to pass without paying toll till the queue comes within 100 meters from the toll booth".

For this purpose, a yellow line at a distance of 100 meters from the toll booth will be marked in each toll lane, the NHAI said, adding that this is to inculcate a further sense of accountability in toll plaza operators.

According to the NHAI, since it has successfully transitioned to 100 per cent cashless tolling from mid of February 2021, the overall FASTag penetration in NHAI toll plazas has reached 96 per cent and many of them have 99 per cent penetration.

"Keeping in view the growing Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) penetration in the country, it has been emphasised to have a new design and construct the upcoming toll plazas as per traffic projections for the next 10 years to have an efficient toll collection system," it said.

The NHAI said as social distancing has become the new norm, commuters are increasingly looking at FASTag as a toll payment option as it nullifies the chances of any human contact between the drivers and the toll operators.

The constant growth and adoption of FASTag by the highway users is encouraging and has helped in bringing more efficiency in toll operations, it added.

