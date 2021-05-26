STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex jumps over 100 points in early trade; Nifty above 15,200

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 959.77 crore on Tuesday, as per provisional exchange data.

Published: 26th May 2021 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 02:02 PM   |  A+A-

Sensex

For representational purpose.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex surged over 100 points in opening trade on Wednesday, led by gains in index majors HDFC, Reliance Industries and Infosys amid a largely positive trend in Asian markets.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 125.76 points or 0.25 per cent higher at 50,763.29, and the broader NSE Nifty advanced 25.75 points or 0.17 per cent to 15,234.20.

Titan was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing nearly 2 per cent, followed by Sun Pharma, M&M, L&T, Bajaj Finserv, HUL and Asian Paints.

On the other hand, PowerGrid, ICICI Bank, HCL Tech and Kotak Bank were among the laggards.

In the previous session, Sensex settled 14.37 points or 0.03 per cent lower at 50,637.53, while Nifty inched up 10.75 points or 0.07 per cent to 15,208.45.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 959.77 crore on Tuesday, as per provisional exchange data.

"A sharp drop in daily caseload in the second wave (remaining below 2 lakhs for two days) and improvement in recovery rates have already emboldened investors in the last one week. Further, robust 4QFY21 earnings and favourable commentaries from companies' managements also aided to lift sentiments," said Binod Modi Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities.

US equities ended with marginal decline as weaker-than-expected reading on consumer confidence data weighed on sentiments, he said.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo were trading on a positive note in mid-session deals, while Seoul was in the red.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.23 per cent lower at USD 68.33 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SENSEX Nifty NSE BSE
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Covishield seen preventing severe Covid even in breakthrough infections, finds study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Take a break and ring in the hours
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
In the face of uncertainty, Indians are saving every penny for a rainy day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wave crashing on the shore at Vizhinjam harbour in Thiruvananthapuram, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Four boats capsize near Kerala's Vizhinjam harbour: One fisherman dead, one missing
Trees move due to strong wind during Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Cyclone Yaas unleashes fury on Odisha-West Bengal coasts, over one crore people affected
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp